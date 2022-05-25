Grocery brands surge in popularity

Data: The Harris Poll; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Grocery brands like Trader Joe's, Wegmans and H-E-B are some of the most reputable companies in America, transcending generational and political divides, according to this year's Axios Harris Poll 100.

Why it matters: At a time when politics divides opinion nationally on many big brands, grocery brands have been able to maintain loyalty and trust across demographics by maintaining a steady presence in their communities.

The Axios Harris Poll 100 is an annual survey to gauge the reputations of the most visible brands in the country.

Details: For the first time in the poll’s six-year history, three grocery brands —Trader Joe’s, H-E-B and Wegmans — landed in the poll’s top 10.

Survey respondents noted that these brands have especially high commitment to “citizenship," meaning they share community values. Grocery brands also were the most consistently high performers compared to other sectors.

Other grocers, like Kroger, Publix and Costco, also ranked in the top 20 most reputable companies.

Between the lines: Grocery stores rank highly amongst Democrats and Republicans, despite some brands having more of a political affiliation among consumers.

Trader Joe’s ranks in the top 10 companies among Democrats and Republicans alike. H-E-B, despite its roots in Texas and the Southeast U.S., ranks second to Trader Joe's across the board.

Wegmans and Trader Joe's have long maintained a cult-like status among shoppers devoted to their stores. Both chains have expanded in recent years.

Zoom out: Not so long ago, it was mostly women who did the grocery shopping in American households. Now everyone goes to the market.

92% of U.S. adults are responsible for at least some of their household's grocery shopping, according to a report out Tuesday from FMI, the food industry association.

That means these brands are firmly rooted in people's every day lives — even throughout the pandemic, which changed so many Americans' habits.

"Food has come to be appreciated as a requirement and a respite," the report says.

Go deeper: