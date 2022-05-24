The 2022 Axios Harris Poll 100 reputation rankings

This survey is the result of a partnership between Axios and Harris Poll to gauge the reputation of the most visible brands in America, based on 20 years of Harris Poll research. From Trader Joe's to Disney, here's how this year's class stacks up.

Data: Harris Poll; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Methodology: The Axios Harris Poll 100 is based on a survey of 33,096 Americans in a nationally representative sample conducted March 11-April 3, 2022. The two-step process starts fresh each year by surveying the public’s top-of-mind awareness of companies that either excel or falter in society.