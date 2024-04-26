Apr 26, 2024 - News

New Orleans unhoused population rises in 2024

headshot
People experiencing homelessness in Orleans and Jefferson parishes
Data: New Orleans-Jefferson Parish 2024 Homeless Point in Time Count; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

New Orleans' and Jefferson Parish's population of unhoused people increased by about 5% since last year, according to the latest point-in-time data gathered by Unity of Greater New Orleans.

The big picture: Despite the overall increase, the data shows a 12% drop in the number of unsheltered people, who are living on the street, in abandoned buildings or in cars.

  • Last year, New Orleans launched its Office of Homeless Services & Strategy, and Unity secured a massive federal grant to fund housing for at least 400 people.

Since then, city and nonprofit leaders have chased a goal to close area homeless encampments.

Zoom in: The data exposes concerning inequities, such as a 78% increase over the past six years of the number of seniors experiencing homelessness.

  • Also, homelessness among Black people rose 7% in the past year, while among white people it dropped by 10%.

Go deeper: Read the full report

