Data: New Orleans-Jefferson Parish 2024 Homeless Point in Time Count; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

New Orleans' and Jefferson Parish's population of unhoused people increased by about 5% since last year, according to the latest point-in-time data gathered by Unity of Greater New Orleans.

The big picture: Despite the overall increase, the data shows a 12% drop in the number of unsheltered people, who are living on the street, in abandoned buildings or in cars.