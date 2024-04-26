New Orleans unhoused population rises in 2024
New Orleans' and Jefferson Parish's population of unhoused people increased by about 5% since last year, according to the latest point-in-time data gathered by Unity of Greater New Orleans.
The big picture: Despite the overall increase, the data shows a 12% drop in the number of unsheltered people, who are living on the street, in abandoned buildings or in cars.
- Last year, New Orleans launched its Office of Homeless Services & Strategy, and Unity secured a massive federal grant to fund housing for at least 400 people.
Since then, city and nonprofit leaders have chased a goal to close area homeless encampments.
Zoom in: The data exposes concerning inequities, such as a 78% increase over the past six years of the number of seniors experiencing homelessness.
- Also, homelessness among Black people rose 7% in the past year, while among white people it dropped by 10%.
Go deeper: Read the full report
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more