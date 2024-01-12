New Orleans officials to clear Treme homeless encampment by Mardi Gras

New Orleans officials say they plan to clear the Treme encampment of unhoused people by Mardi Gras.

Why it matters: Under pressure from residents and business owners, city officials announced plans last fall to clear large encampments by transitioning the unhoused people living there into formal housing.

But doing so is a complicated task, and the new deadline represents a delay from the city's original goals.

Catch up quick: Last spring, Mayor LaToya Cantrell launched the Office of Homeless Services & Strategy as the unhoused population increased by 15% in just a year.

The city's initial goal was to find housing for 420 people by the end of 2023, and work got underway as the encampment under the Pontchartrain Expressway was the first cleared.

Yes, but: Nonprofit leaders said in December that the initial goal to provide housing for every unhoused person by the end of the year wasn't realistic.

That hasn't stopped local leaders from coming under fire for failing to meet it.

Though the partnership between city officials and nonprofit agencies looked tense earlier this week, everyone now appears on board with the goal to clear the Treme encampment along Claiborne Avenue by Feb. 9, according to Sophie Kasakove with NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.

Data: HUD; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

The big picture: The unhoused situation in New Orleans is not unique, as homelessness across the country is reaching record levels, according to federal data.