Data: UNITY of Greater New Orleans; Chart: Axios Visuals

Orleans and Jefferson parishes’ population of people experiencing homelessness increased by 15% in one year, according to UNITY of Greater New Orleans.

Why it matters: It's the first such increase since Hurricane Katrina, and it erases recent local progress in decreasing the area's unhoused population.

That progress was largely a result of pandemic-related policies and federal funds from FEMA and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which have expired.

By the numbers: The 15% increase was calculated by observing a one-night count on Jan. 23, when UNITY tallied 553 people living on the street and 837 in shelters. That makes for a total of 1,390, 91% of whom are in Orleans Parish.

In UNITY’s 2022 count, which was conducted in February of that year, a total of 1,214 people were experiencing homelessness, including 364 living on the street.

In its 2020 count, the population measured at 1,314 people, with 555 living on the street.

Between the lines: UNITY's executive director Martha Kegel says that in addition to the disappearance of additional aid, localized issues such as New Orleans rent increases and Hurricane Ida, along with nationwide matters like inflation, are the culprits behind the worsening issue.

“The extremely high rents in our community now are driving more people into shelters and out on the street,” Kegel says. “Until our community develops an adequate supply of affordable rental housing and boosts the income of our fellow New Orleanians who are living in deep poverty, we are facing an uphill battle.”

Average rent in New Orleans currently sits at $1,123, according to ApartmentList.

What we’re watching: New Orleans is tapping into $30 million of funds this year, which officials say will provide housing and health care for 420 people between Orleans and Jefferson parish.