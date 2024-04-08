New Orleans' best bars and restaurants, as ranked by Food & Wine

Share on email (opens in new window)

Legendary bartender Chris Hannah pours a cocktail behind the bar at Jewel of the South in the French Quarter. Photo: Courtesy of Denny Culbert

New Orleans is the country's No. 2 city for food and drinks, according to Food & Wine's annual Global Tastemakers Awards. Why it matters: We think New Orleans has the best food, and it's nice when others recognize our excellence.

The big picture: New Orleans was well represented in the magazine's annual awards, with six restaurants, bars and hotels making the cut.

The city's dining scene was singled out for "seamlessly bridging the old and the new," Katie Chang wrote for Food & Wine.

She highlighted Dooky Chase, Brigtsen's, Dakar NOLA, Wild South and the upcoming Acamaya.

New York City retained its No. 1 spot in the magazine's city rankings.

State of play: These are the New Orleans venues that were featured.

Top restaurant: Mosquito Supper Club. (Full list)

Mosquito Supper Club. (Full list) Top bar: Jewel of the South. (Full list)

Jewel of the South. (Full list) Top hotel: Four Seasons Hotel. (Full list)

Four Seasons Hotel. (Full list) Top hotel bars: Sazerac Bar at The Roosevelt, Chandelier Bar at Four Seasons and Bar Marilou. (Full list)

How it works: Food & Wine has more than 180 food and travel journalists nominate their favorite restaurants, bars, bakeries, markets, cities, hotels, airports, airlines and cruises.

Then, an "expert panel of judges" vote on the best culinary experiences from around the world and rank the winners.

