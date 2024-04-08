Apr 8, 2024 - Food and Drink
New Orleans' best bars and restaurants, as ranked by Food & Wine
New Orleans is the country's No. 2 city for food and drinks, according to Food & Wine's annual Global Tastemakers Awards.
Why it matters: We think New Orleans has the best food, and it's nice when others recognize our excellence.
The big picture: New Orleans was well represented in the magazine's annual awards, with six restaurants, bars and hotels making the cut.
- The city's dining scene was singled out for "seamlessly bridging the old and the new," Katie Chang wrote for Food & Wine.
- She highlighted Dooky Chase, Brigtsen's, Dakar NOLA, Wild South and the upcoming Acamaya.
- New York City retained its No. 1 spot in the magazine's city rankings.
State of play: These are the New Orleans venues that were featured.
- Top restaurant: Mosquito Supper Club. (Full list)
- Top bar: Jewel of the South. (Full list)
- Top hotel: Four Seasons Hotel. (Full list)
- Top hotel bars: Sazerac Bar at The Roosevelt, Chandelier Bar at Four Seasons and Bar Marilou. (Full list)
How it works: Food & Wine has more than 180 food and travel journalists nominate their favorite restaurants, bars, bakeries, markets, cities, hotels, airports, airlines and cruises.
- Then, an "expert panel of judges" vote on the best culinary experiences from around the world and rank the winners.
