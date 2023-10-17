New Orleans' best restaurants, as ranked by the New York Times
The New York Times dropped its list Monday of the 25 best restaurants right now in New Orleans.
Why it matters: New Orleanians love to talk food and we love to dine out.
Driving the news: The list is a mix of classics (Brigtsen's and Dooky Chase's), newcomers (Dakar NOLA and Hungry Eyes), casual joints (Liuzza's by the Track and Mawí Tortillas) and upscale destinations (Brennan's and Commander's Palace).
Worth noting: Less than half of the restaurants on the list serve New Orleans-style food. The others mainly showcase global cuisine, such as Israeli, Vietnamese, Trinbagonian, Senegalese, Salvadoran and Indian food.
Between the lines: Brett Anderson wrote the list. He was the longtime food critic at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune and now works for the New York Times.
What do you think? Are there restaurants that should have been included? Tell us at [email protected].
