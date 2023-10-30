Dooky Chase's serves up a great New Orleans gumbo
When you eat at Dooky Chase's Restaurant, you become part of a storied list of patrons that includes Martin Luther King Jr., Beyoncé, Ray Charles, James Baldwin and former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.
My order: A cup of gumbo ($8.95) and a fried chicken thigh ($3).
The gumbo is served elegantly, with a round of rice at the bowl's edge. Inside, you'll find a perfectly-seasoned gumbo with sausage, ham, chicken, shrimp and crab.
Flashback: Dooky Chase's family-owned restaurant is well-known for its history as a planning location for civil rights leaders, but late chef Leah Chase's art collection on its walls is also history-making, as it's said to be the first gallery for Black artists in the city.
