Caitlin Clark's revenge: LSU falls to Iowa 87-94 in Elite 8
The LSU women's basketball team's hunt for a repeat national championship ended Monday night in a 87-94 loss to Iowa.
The big picture: The game was a rematch of last year's title game, when LSU won its first championship.
The matchup between star players Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese promised fireworks Monday — and the athletes delivered.
Between the lines: The Tigers were stunned in the final two minutes of the game when Reese fouled for a fifth time, booting her from the court. She finished the game with 17 points and a game-high 20 rebounds.
- Iowa was propelled by star guard Clark, who finished with a game-high 41 points. Clark's 3-pointers helped stretch the Hawkeyes' lead after a halftime break that saw the teams enter the locker-room tied at 45.
What we're watching: It could have been Reese's final game for LSU, though she has yet to declare for the draft.
- Reese has said she wants to play in the WNBA, but she has another year of college eligibility left.
What's next: Iowa heads to Cleveland to play in the Final Four.
