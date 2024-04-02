Apr 1, 2024 - Sports

Caitlin Clark's revenge: LSU falls to Iowa 87-94 in Elite 8

Kim Mulkey kneels with her head in her hands on the sideline during an LSU v. Iowa game.

Kim Mulkey puts her head in her hands during the Iowa v. LSU matchup in the NCAA women's basketball Elite Eight on April 1. Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The LSU women's basketball team's hunt for a repeat national championship ended Monday night in a 87-94 loss to Iowa.

The big picture: The game was a rematch of last year's title game, when LSU won its first championship.

The matchup between star players Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese promised fireworks Monday — and the athletes delivered.

Between the lines: The Tigers were stunned in the final two minutes of the game when Reese fouled for a fifth time, booting her from the court. She finished the game with 17 points and a game-high 20 rebounds.

  • Iowa was propelled by star guard Clark, who finished with a game-high 41 points. Clark's 3-pointers helped stretch the Hawkeyes' lead after a halftime break that saw the teams enter the locker-room tied at 45.

What we're watching: It could have been Reese's final game for LSU, though she has yet to declare for the draft.

What's next: Iowa heads to Cleveland to play in the Final Four.

