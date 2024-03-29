1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Why St. Gabriel's fish fry in Gentilly sells out weekly

Photo shows a woman smiling and waving with a box of fried fish and mac and cheese.

The people working the fish fry at St. Gabriel's were having the best time. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

You have to arrive early if you want a fish plate from St. Gabriel's in Gentilly. I had to try twice before I got lucky.

Why it matters: It's Good Friday, and that means many Catholic New Orleanians are on the prowl for fish.

What I ordered: Combo plate ($12) with fried and baked fish, macaroni, peas, potato salad, a drink, dessert and bread.

  • This was the only fish fry I went to this year that offered baked fish, and it was a nice change.
  • I'm still thinking about the delicious pineapple upside-down cake.
Photo shows three women smiling and workin the bread table at St. Gabriel's fish fry.
These three delightful women were working the bread and condiment station. White and wheat bread slices were individually bagged and ready for takeout. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

How it works: St. Gabriel's (5010 Piety Dr.) has different stations at its weekly fish fry. You pay and take your sheet to the kitchen to get your fish plate.

  • Then you head to the drink table, the dessert table and the bread/condiment table.

If you go: The church ladies were having a great time, and their joy was infectious.

  • The hours are 10:30am to 5:30pm every Friday during Lent.
  • It's a great deal at $12, and they sell out weekly. Arrive before 4pm, church members advise.

Bottom line: It's the last Friday of Lent, and we're wrapping up our fish fry series. Thanks to the churches, schools and restaurants who welcomed us with open arms.

  • Look for our poboy series next.

Go deeper: See the Archdiocese of New Orleans' list of 2024 Lenten fish fries.

Photo shows a plate of food at St. Gabriel's.
St. Gabriel's fish plate come with two pieces of fish. You can get fried, baked or a combo. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios
Photo shows the dessert station.
When asked what was the best dessert, the woman replied, "How can I chose among my children?" I should have ordered one of everything. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios




