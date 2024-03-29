Why St. Gabriel's fish fry in Gentilly sells out weekly
You have to arrive early if you want a fish plate from St. Gabriel's in Gentilly. I had to try twice before I got lucky.
Why it matters: It's Good Friday, and that means many Catholic New Orleanians are on the prowl for fish.
What I ordered: Combo plate ($12) with fried and baked fish, macaroni, peas, potato salad, a drink, dessert and bread.
- This was the only fish fry I went to this year that offered baked fish, and it was a nice change.
- I'm still thinking about the delicious pineapple upside-down cake.
How it works: St. Gabriel's (5010 Piety Dr.) has different stations at its weekly fish fry. You pay and take your sheet to the kitchen to get your fish plate.
- Then you head to the drink table, the dessert table and the bread/condiment table.
If you go: The church ladies were having a great time, and their joy was infectious.
- The hours are 10:30am to 5:30pm every Friday during Lent.
- It's a great deal at $12, and they sell out weekly. Arrive before 4pm, church members advise.
Bottom line: It's the last Friday of Lent, and we're wrapping up our fish fry series. Thanks to the churches, schools and restaurants who welcomed us with open arms.
- Look for our poboy series next.
Go deeper: See the Archdiocese of New Orleans' list of 2024 Lenten fish fries.
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.