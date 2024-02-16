Share on email (opens in new window)

You've seen the signs: small, corrugated plastic beacons stuck into the neutral ground or whole banners slung from the fronts of churches, beckoning you to visit and promising deliciousness on Friday evenings. Lenten fish fries are back, baby. Why it matters: The weekly Friday ritual is a core way Louisianans practice Lenten traditions, swapping meat for fish at suppertime and contributing to area church and Catholic school fundraisers in the process.

What's happening: Churches, schools, social halls and even some restaurants get in on the action every Friday through Lent, offering fried fish and other seafood specials throughout the season.

The setup changes from location to location. You might have to park and be ready to chat with your neighbors, or get in line for a drive-thru style sale, before getting your hands on a seafood-stuffed Styrofoam clamshell.

Prices typically range from around $10 for children's plates to $20 for soft shell crabs or shrimp, but rising seafood costs in recent years have caused a jump in prices.

Be smart: Lent begins annually on Ash Wednesday and marks a traditional period of austerity and restraint lasting 40 days, excluding Sundays.

The season represents a period of preparation before Easter.

Meanwhile: Wondering about alligator? Totally OK during Lent, according to Archbishop Gregory M. Aymond.

"God has created a magnificent creature that is important to the state of Louisiana, and it is considered seafood," Aymond once wrote in a letter to a concerned parishioner, according to NPR.

Go deeper: See the Archdiocese of New Orleans' list of 2024 Lenten fish fries.