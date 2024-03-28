Mar 28, 2024 - Sports

As Kim Mulkey (and everyone else) waits on Washington Post, LSU set to play in Sweet 16

headshot
Kim Mulkey speaks into a microphone during a press conference.

LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey is no stranger to controversy, and a forthcoming Washington Post story may prove distracting as her team advances in March Madness. Photo: Andy Hancock/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

LSU women's basketball is getting ready for the NCAA Sweet 16 this Saturday as off-the-court drama swirls around Kim Mulkey's Tigers.

Why it matters: A forthcoming report from the Washington Post's Kent Babb could prove distracting as the team angles for its second straight championship win.

The big picture: A tweet from Sports Illustrated columnist Pat Forde that teased the Post report last weekend sent the rumor mill churning.

  • No stranger to controversy, Mulkey addressed the possible report directly in a press conference last Saturday, saying a reporter had spent two years putting "a hit piece together," requesting an interview over that stretch of time.
  • Last Tuesday, Mulkey said, the reporter asked for a response by Thursday to more than a dozen questions to LSU.
  • "Are you kidding me?" Mulkey said, calling the deadline "ridiculous" and "an attempt to distract us from this tournament."
LSU basketball player Flau'Jae Johnson leaps into the air to drop a basketball in a net as Middle Tennessee players surround her.
LSU's Flau'jae Johnson shoots the ball in a game against Middle Tennessee at the PMAC on March 24. Photo: Andy Hancock/NCAA Photos/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Meanwhile: LSU plays UCLA on Saturday in Albany.

  • The game airs at noon on ABC, which locally is WGNO.
  • LSU hosts a pep rally send-off at the PMAC in Baton Rouge on Thursday at 12:45pm.

State of play: LSU holds a 4-2 all-time-record over UCLA.

  • Whoever wins in that matchup will face the winner of the Iowa-Colorado game, meaning LSU could see a March Madness rematch against its 2023 NCAA Championship opponent.

What's next: The story has yet to be published, and Mulkey said she would sue the Washington Post "if they publish a false story about me."

