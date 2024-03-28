Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey is no stranger to controversy, and a forthcoming Washington Post story may prove distracting as her team advances in March Madness. Photo: Andy Hancock/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

LSU women's basketball is getting ready for the NCAA Sweet 16 this Saturday as off-the-court drama swirls around Kim Mulkey's Tigers. Why it matters: A forthcoming report from the Washington Post's Kent Babb could prove distracting as the team angles for its second straight championship win.

The big picture: A tweet from Sports Illustrated columnist Pat Forde that teased the Post report last weekend sent the rumor mill churning.

No stranger to controversy, Mulkey addressed the possible report directly in a press conference last Saturday, saying a reporter had spent two years putting "a hit piece together," requesting an interview over that stretch of time.

Last Tuesday, Mulkey said, the reporter asked for a response by Thursday to more than a dozen questions to LSU.

"Are you kidding me?" Mulkey said, calling the deadline "ridiculous" and "an attempt to distract us from this tournament."

LSU's Flau'jae Johnson shoots the ball in a game against Middle Tennessee at the PMAC on March 24. Photo: Andy Hancock/NCAA Photos/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Meanwhile: LSU plays UCLA on Saturday in Albany.

The game airs at noon on ABC, which locally is WGNO.

LSU hosts a pep rally send-off at the PMAC in Baton Rouge on Thursday at 12:45pm.

State of play: LSU holds a 4-2 all-time-record over UCLA.

Whoever wins in that matchup will face the winner of the Iowa-Colorado game, meaning LSU could see a March Madness rematch against its 2023 NCAA Championship opponent.

What's next: The story has yet to be published, and Mulkey said she would sue the Washington Post "if they publish a false story about me."