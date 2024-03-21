Mar 21, 2024 - Sports

LSU Gymnastics in the SEC Championship, plus more things to do in New Orleans

Olivia Dunne poses during a gymnastics floor routine with both hands in the air.

LSU senior Olivia Dunne will be part of the team competing for an SEC Championship gymnastics win on Saturday. Photo: James Gilbert/Getty Images

LSU Gymnastics competes for the SEC Championship this Saturday, topping the list of things to do in New Orleans this weekend.

Here are some of our top picks:

🥃 Garrison Brothers Distillery partners with Bywater American Bistro for a tasting event and a four-course dinner Thursday night. (Details)

🤑 The Louisiana Center for Children's Rights hosts a cocktail fundraiser Thursday night. (Details)

📚 The Tennessee Williams and New Orleans Literary Festival goes through Sunday. (Details)

  • The Stella and Stanley Shouting Contest was Sunday. See photos.
  • The Saints and Sinners LGBTQ+ Literary Festival also runs through Sunday. (Details)

🧚 The Crescent City Fae host the Fae Do Do, a fundraiser for CASA, on Friday. (Details)

🤸 See Livvy Dunne and her top-seeded LSU Gymnastics team-mates take on the SEC in the championship meet Saturday. Tickets are available for the live event at the Smoothie King Center, or you can tune in on ESPN. (Details)

🌸 Longue Vue Gardens hosts Spring Fest on Saturday, with crafts, scavenger hunts and a visit from the Easter Bunny. (Details)

🇫🇷 Fete Française has a free Francophone festival Uptown on Saturday. (Details)

🕉️ Krewe da Bhan Gras will second-line on Saturday from Cafe du Monde in the French Quarter to Washington Square for the NOLA Holi Festival. (Details)

🦞 The Louisiana Crawfish Festival is in Chalmette starting today through Sunday. (Details)

🥚 The NOMA Egg Hunt and Family Festival begins Saturday at 10am. (Details)

  • Carousel Gardens' Egg Scramble also starts Saturday at 10am. (Details)

✏️ Be Loud hosts a Youth Voice Festival at Baldwin Books on Saturday. (Details)

🪦 Save Our Cemeteries hosts its 5k in Metairie Cemetery on Sunday. (Details)

