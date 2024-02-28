Dew Drop Inn reopens with new restaurant, plus more food news

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Dew Drop Inn reopens Friday with a venue, restaurant, pool and hotel rooms. Photo: Rush Jagoe

A new restaurant inside the renovated Dew Drop Inn leads our latest roundup of New Orleans restaurant news. Dig in for more: 🎵 The highly-anticipated return of the Dew Drop Inn arrives this weekend. With it comes a new restaurant led by chef Marilyn Doucette, who founded Meals from the Heart Cafe, according to a press rep for the project.

The menu will focus on Creole food, and it'll serve breakfast and lunch to start, with poolside service and some grab-and-go items available.

Jazz brunch also begins this Sunday from 10am to 3 pm with music by the Herlin Riley Quartet ft. Delfeayo Marsalis. Make a reservation.

Go deeper.

🆕 Charleston restaurateur Brooks Reitz is opening something new inside the former Nonna Mia space on Esplanade Avenue.

Ian McNulty with NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune reports it'll be an English pub-style, neighborhood-focused place. Go deeper.

Worth noting: Reitz broke the news on his own Substack newsletter, where he pledged to share the story of the restaurant development as it progresses.

💙 Le Petit Bleu, a pandemic-era, café-sized companion to Commander's Palace, is now permanent, offering grab-and-go options just steps away from the storied restaurant on Washington Avenue, according to a press release.

🍽️ St. Roch Market has been changing things up under Kevin Pedeaux's leadership. The food hall added an oyster bar and a burger vendor, bringing it up to more vendors than ever.

And, you can now order via Uber Eats.

🧁 Sucre has opened a new shop at 4711 Freret St. (Instagram)

🌭 A Cajun speciality meats maker is selling his premium bologna with a promise right on the label that it's "100% butthole free" because "you can have a good time with someone from south Louisiana." (The Acadiana Advocate)

We can't fault his logic, but he admits that the marketing may not work everywhere.

🥤 Francolini's now pours THC slushies made from Urban South's Driftee seltzer. (Instagram)

🍝 Metairie favorite Fausto's has new ownership with plans to renovate and reopen in the next seven weeks. (NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune 🔒)

☕ The Ruby Slipper reopened on Canal Street after a major expansion, according to a press release.

🍳 Crack'd Kitchen, a new brunch spot, has been taking shape on the Sophie B. Wright Place location that formerly housed the Munch Factory. (What Now New Orleans)

The restaurant is a chain with locations primarily in the Northeast.

💃 A culinary student pop-up in the CBD will offer a Central and South American and Caribbean menu through March 8. The proceeds benefit the NOCHI Scholarship Fund. (Details)

🍕 St. Pizza, a companion to Patron Saint Wine, is set to open soon on Magazine Street. (NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune 🔒)