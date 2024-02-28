Dew Drop Inn reopens with new restaurant, plus more food news

A new restaurant inside the renovated Dew Drop Inn leads our latest roundup of New Orleans restaurant news.
Dig in for more:
🎵 The highly-anticipated return of the Dew Drop Inn arrives this weekend. With it comes a new restaurant led by chef Marilyn Doucette, who founded Meals from the Heart Cafe, according to a press rep for the project.
The menu will focus on Creole food, and it'll serve breakfast and lunch to start, with poolside service and some grab-and-go items available.
Jazz brunch also begins this Sunday from 10am to 3 pm with music by the Herlin Riley Quartet ft. Delfeayo Marsalis.Make a reservation.
🆕 Charleston restaurateur Brooks Reitz is opening something new inside the former Nonna Mia space on Esplanade Avenue.
Ian McNulty with NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune reports it'll be an English pub-style, neighborhood-focused place. Go deeper.
Worth noting: Reitz broke the news on his own Substack newsletter, where he pledged to share the story of the restaurant development as it progresses.
💙 Le Petit Bleu,a pandemic-era, café-sized companion to Commander's Palace, is now permanent, offering grab-and-go options just steps away from the storied restaurant on Washington Avenue, according to a press release.
🧁 Sucre has opened a new shop at 4711 Freret St. (Instagram)
🌭 A Cajun speciality meats maker is selling his premium bologna with a promise right on the label that it's "100% butthole free" because "you can have a good time with someone from south Louisiana." (The Acadiana Advocate)
We can't fault his logic, but he admits that the marketing may not work everywhere.
🥤 Francolini's now pours THC slushies made from Urban South's Driftee seltzer. (Instagram)