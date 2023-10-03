2 hours ago - Real Estate

After 50 years, Dew Drop Inn to reopen in New Orleans

Chelsea Brasted

The Dew Drop Inn will have a pool with daily drop-in passes available. Rendering: Dew Drop Inn Hotel & Lounge

Once a must-stop for every Black R&B artist who traveled through New Orleans, the long-defunct Dew Drop Inn is getting new life this fall thanks to a local developer.

Why it matters: The once-blighted, Green Book-listed hotel and Chitlin' Circuit music venue is a part of New Orleans music history.

What's happening: New Orleans developer Curtis Doucette hopes to have the Dew Drop Inn up and running in November.

  • The property will include 17 hotel rooms, a live music venue, a restaurant and a pool with daily drop-in passes available.
  • Each hotel room will feature pictures and narratives about people who spent time at or contributed to the Dew Drop in some way, Doucette tells Axios New Orleans.
A rendering of a Dew Drop Inn Hotel room, with modern furnishings in black and white.
Hotel rooms will feature images and stories of people who once visited the Dew Drop Inn. Rendering: Dew Drop Inn Hotel & Lounge

What he's saying: "The history is the biggest inspiration for doing the project," Doucette says. "It's such a special treasure to the city of New Orleans, and its biggest need was probably my biggest strength, which is the ability to pull together complex financial solutions."

Flashback: The Dew Drop Inn had its heyday in the 1940s through 1960s, when artists like Ray Charles and Little Richard would stop in, according to WWOZ's A Closer Walk

  • The property closed around the time of the death of its original owner, Frank Painia, in 1972.
A rendering of the front of the Dew Drop Inn once it reopens.
The Dew Drop Inn is expected to open in November. Rendering: Dew Drop Inn Hotel & Lounge
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

No stories could be found

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more