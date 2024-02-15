Mardi Gras Indian Queen Tahj creates Super Bowl LIX logo
A Mardi Gras Indian from New Orleans designed next year's Super Bowl logo, lending a touch of unique tradition to the biggest game in American sports.
Why it matters: It's the first time the NFL has ever collaborated with a local artist to create the Super Bowl logo, according to a social media post from the league.
- New Orleans hosts Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, 2025.
What happened: Tahj Williams, who's also known as Queen Tahj, designed the logo for Super Bowl LIX in her own stunning beadwork style.
- She sewed the logo directly onto a canvas frame similarly to how she'd create panels for her Black Masking Indian suit.
The logo is comprised of red and green whorls with touches reminiscent of a fleur de lis, and hints of pink along the Lombardi trophy.
What she says: "There aren't too many things in this world that can make me decide not to continue sewing on my new suit for 2024," she wrote in an Instagram post announcing the collaboration.
Zoom in: Williams is queen for the Golden Eagles Mardi Gras Indians, and she's known for her exquisite, singular beadwork style.
- She can be spotted in the music video for New Orleans musician Jon Batiste's "Freedom" and in his live performance at the Grammys.
- And, in 2020, New Orleans director Edward Buckles featured her in a short doc for Teen Vogue.
Be smart: Mardi Gras Indians, also known as Black Masking Indians, practice a centuries-old tradition in New Orleans with deep roots in the community.
- The tradition's origins are a little murky, with some saying it honors the Indigenous tribes that offered safety to Black people upon their escape from enslavement.
- Members of tribes across New Orleans spend all year sewing beautiful, custom suits, which they unveil at Mardi Gras as they sing and explore the city, showing off how pretty they are.
- Indians typically wear the suits again on St. Joseph's Day, known as Super Sunday. Then, the suits are retired and they begin sewing again.
"Being a young Black woman in this culture is extremely important to me because this is a male-dominated culture," she said in that video.
- "As I got into the culture more, I started to realize that we do way more than just stand next to our chief and be pretty."
The big picture: When New Orleans hosts the next Super Bowl, it'll be the city's 11th time hosting the game.
- The last time it did was in 2013 when the power infamously cut off in the Superdome, pausing gameplay for 34 minutes.
