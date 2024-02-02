57 mins ago - Things to Do

Mardi Gras parades rescheduled as officials monitor weather

A would-be parade-goer wears a rain jacket and pants as they sit, huddled up, in the rain on the neutral ground.

No one likes it when it rains on your parade. Photo by Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

A busy Mardi Gras parade weekend in New Orleans is getting waylaid by bad weather.

Driving the news: Saturday's 100% chance of rain has parade schedules shifting as metro-area krewes and police seek to avoid the worst of the weather forecast.

What's happening: Parades on Friday will roll as originally planned. But changes on Saturday will have a domino effect into Sunday. Here's the updated schedule:

In New Orleans:

  • Saturday: Pontchartrain will roll at 9:30am, with Legion of Mars, Choctaw, Freret and Sparta to follow sequentially, according to NOPD. Their routes remain unchanged, but parade-goers can expect pared down marching bands and dance krewes.
  • Sunday: Pygmalion will roll floats only at 10am and will start at the corner of Napoleon Avenue and Magazine Street. Other parades remain unchanged.

In Metairie: The Krewe of MadHatters will shift its parade from Saturday to Sunday at 4pm, Jefferson Parish officials say.

  • The Krewe of Atlas will now roll at 2pm Sunday to accommodate the change.
  • No Family Gras changes have yet been announced.

In Chalmette: Knights of Nemesis will roll at 11am Saturday.

On the North Shore: The Krewe of Olympia shifted its parade start to 5pm Saturday, according to WDSU.

Worth noting: The NWS has a "decision tracker" forecast guide for Mardi Gras.

  • It gets into the weather weeds, but has a handy color-coded, hour-by-hour outlook.

Go deeper: Here's the full parade schedule for all of Mardi Gras.

