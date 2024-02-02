Mardi Gras parades rescheduled as officials monitor weather

Share on email (opens in new window)

No one likes it when it rains on your parade. Photo by Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

A busy Mardi Gras parade weekend in New Orleans is getting waylaid by bad weather.

Driving the news: Saturday's 100% chance of rain has parade schedules shifting as metro-area krewes and police seek to avoid the worst of the weather forecast.

What's happening: Parades on Friday will roll as originally planned. But changes on Saturday will have a domino effect into Sunday. Here's the updated schedule:

In New Orleans:

Saturday: Pontchartrain will roll at 9:30am, with Legion of Mars, Choctaw, Freret and Sparta to follow sequentially, according to NOPD. Their routes remain unchanged, but parade-goers can expect pared down marching bands and dance krewes.

Pontchartrain will roll at 9:30am, with Legion of Mars, Choctaw, Freret and Sparta to follow sequentially, according to NOPD. Their routes remain unchanged, but parade-goers can expect pared down marching bands and dance krewes. Sunday: Pygmalion will roll floats only at 10am and will start at the corner of Napoleon Avenue and Magazine Street. Other parades remain unchanged.

In Metairie: The Krewe of MadHatters will shift its parade from Saturday to Sunday at 4pm, Jefferson Parish officials say.

The Krewe of Atlas will now roll at 2pm Sunday to accommodate the change.

No Family Gras changes have yet been announced.

In Chalmette: Knights of Nemesis will roll at 11am Saturday.

On the North Shore: The Krewe of Olympia shifted its parade start to 5pm Saturday, according to WDSU.

Worth noting: The NWS has a "decision tracker" forecast guide for Mardi Gras.

It gets into the weather weeds, but has a handy color-coded, hour-by-hour outlook.

