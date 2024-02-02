Mardi Gras parades rescheduled as officials monitor weather
A busy Mardi Gras parade weekend in New Orleans is getting waylaid by bad weather.
Driving the news: Saturday's 100% chance of rain has parade schedules shifting as metro-area krewes and police seek to avoid the worst of the weather forecast.
What's happening: Parades on Friday will roll as originally planned. But changes on Saturday will have a domino effect into Sunday. Here's the updated schedule:
In New Orleans:
- Saturday: Pontchartrain will roll at 9:30am, with Legion of Mars, Choctaw, Freret and Sparta to follow sequentially, according to NOPD. Their routes remain unchanged, but parade-goers can expect pared down marching bands and dance krewes.
- Sunday: Pygmalion will roll floats only at 10am and will start at the corner of Napoleon Avenue and Magazine Street. Other parades remain unchanged.
In Metairie: The Krewe of MadHatters will shift its parade from Saturday to Sunday at 4pm, Jefferson Parish officials say.
- The Krewe of Atlas will now roll at 2pm Sunday to accommodate the change.
- No Family Gras changes have yet been announced.
In Chalmette: Knights of Nemesis will roll at 11am Saturday.
On the North Shore: The Krewe of Olympia shifted its parade start to 5pm Saturday, according to WDSU.
Worth noting: The NWS has a "decision tracker" forecast guide for Mardi Gras.
- It gets into the weather weeds, but has a handy color-coded, hour-by-hour outlook.
Go deeper: Here's the full parade schedule for all of Mardi Gras.
