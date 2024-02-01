A new Louisiana State Police troop will police the French Quarter and other neighborhoods in New Orleans. Photo: Barry Lewis/In Pictures via Getty Images

State and local leaders are moving forward with creating a permanent Louisiana State Police troop in New Orleans, an idea first reported by Axios last year.

Why it matters: New Orleans has a longstanding partnership with LSP, but this would mean changes for how the city is policed.

Driving the news: Troop NOLA plans to have 40 troopers patrolling the French Quarter and other neighborhoods, NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said Thursday at a joint press conference with Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

The chief said she has met with Gov. Jeff Landry and State Police leaders, and "we are absolutely partners and teammates in this."

What's happening: The creation of Troop NOLA will be discussed after Mardi Gras at a special session focused on crime, Landry said Wednesday.

Lawmakers will be asked to vote on a "funding mechanism to get that troop up and running," he said, but didn't release details.

"Having a permanent troop in New Orleans is the only way that I see to keep the city safe over the next decade," Landry said, calling the city one of the "greatest assets that this state has."

Zoom in: Capt. Donovan Archote and Lt. Valentine Emery, both of Troop B in Kenner, will oversee the new troop, which aims to deploy in March, reports John Simerman of NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.

Landry says he will meet with leaders next week to get a better idea of the timeline.

How it will work: Kirkpatrick said the troopers will help with responding to calls for service and reducing response times. They will also help with violent crime initiatives, she said Thursday.

Kirkpatrick told a business group in December she wants LSP to be the primary agency on interstate cases, specifically mentioning I-10 shootings. In 2022, at least 30 people were shot on New Orleans interstates.

The idea was repeated in the recommendations from Landry's New Orleans transition council, which said crime and its root causes were the "preeminent issues impacting" the city.

Another recommendation was get Alcohol & Tobacco Control, Wildlife & Fisheries, and the Fire Marshal assisting NOPD with enforcement in the French Quarter.

The big picture: The New Orleans Police Department has lost several hundred officers in the past few years, amid an increase in violent and property crime.

Kirkpatrick said she's recruiting more officers and leaning on partnerships to bolster responses to calls for wrecks and mental health crises.

The backdrop: NOPD has been governed by a federal consent decree since 2012. Cantrell and Landry have been vocal about their desire to end the consent decree.

Landry on Wednesday went so far as to say NOPD "is in shambles because" of the decree.

Yes, but violent crime rates improved last year, with killings down 27% compared with 2022, according to Missy Wilkinson at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.

What's next: The state's special session on crime will start Feb. 19, Landry says.

He hinted Wednesday he will also ask lawmakers during the session to resume death row executions, according to The Associated Press.

