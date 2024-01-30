Transition panel's recommendations offer insight into Landry's priorities in New Orleans

Gov. Jeff Landry's administration released the recommendations from its transition committees late Friday, including ones from the so-called New Orleans Council helmed by area civic leaders.

Why it matters: State and local officials are already acting on some of the requests, suggesting that the recommendations may offer one of the clearest ideas yet of the new governor's future priorities.

Catch up quick: Like Landry's other transition committees, the New Orleans Council was announced in November.

But unlike the other groups, convened on topics like constitutional reform, the insurance crisis and infrastructure, the New Orleans committee was the only one focused solely on one city.

Its membership raised eyebrows for its composition, including a white majority, people who don't live in the city and opponents of Mayor LaToya Cantrell, while not including any City Council or Cantrell administration members.

Zoom in: The New Orleans Council's recommendations focused on public safety, the Sewerage and Water Board, economic development and education.

Among the proposed solutions, several have already come to pass or are in the works.

They include already-announced plans for Louisiana State Police to stage troopers in New Orleans, a prosecutorial partnership between District Attorney Jason Williams and Attorney General Liz Murrill announced in November, and a revived effort to bring a hotel to the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

What we're watching: The recommendations from the Crime and Public Safety Transition Council may offer a glimpse into Landry's priorities when the state Legislature meets for its second special session.

That session is expected to kick off Feb. 19.

