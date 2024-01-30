Lola's paella is a must-try when you want a cozy New Orleans dinner

Share on email (opens in new window)

Lola's has three paella options, including this seafood version. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Lola's on Esplanade Avenue is a great restaurant for cozy dinner on a cold New Orleans night.

What we ordered: Spanish seafood paella ($54) with pistolettes (50 cents each) and housemade sangria ($20/bottle).

The paella has all the good stuff: carbs, seafood and veggies with a garlicky lemon zing. It usually comes with bell peppers, but I'm allergic, and they were happy to accommodate.

Lola's has three paella options in various sizes.

Be smart: The paella is made-to-order and can take up to 30 minutes.

We passed the time eating the bread with the garlic aioli dip and ordering from the soup menu (six options). Tapas and salads are available too.

Worth noting: It's a small restaurant, and reservations are encouraged. There's a nice outdoor area if you want to dine al fresco.

Lola's has a dining area in front of the restaurant under the trees. The cafe lights are a nice touch at night. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Lola's serves six kinds of soup, including garlic soup (left) and ajoblanco, a traditional Andalusia almond soup serve chilled and topped with grapes. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

