Lola's paella is a must-try when you want a cozy New Orleans dinner
Lola's on Esplanade Avenue is a great restaurant for cozy dinner on a cold New Orleans night.
What we ordered: Spanish seafood paella ($54) with pistolettes (50 cents each) and housemade sangria ($20/bottle).
- The paella has all the good stuff: carbs, seafood and veggies with a garlicky lemon zing. It usually comes with bell peppers, but I'm allergic, and they were happy to accommodate.
- Lola's has three paella options in various sizes.
Be smart: The paella is made-to-order and can take up to 30 minutes.
- We passed the time eating the bread with the garlic aioli dip and ordering from the soup menu (six options). Tapas and salads are available too.
Worth noting: It's a small restaurant, and reservations are encouraged. There's a nice outdoor area if you want to dine al fresco.
