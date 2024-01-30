2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Lola's paella is a must-try when you want a cozy New Orleans dinner

Photo shows paella in a cooking pan on a table

Lola's has three paella options, including this seafood version. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Lola's on Esplanade Avenue is a great restaurant for cozy dinner on a cold New Orleans night.

What we ordered: Spanish seafood paella ($54) with pistolettes (50 cents each) and housemade sangria ($20/bottle).

  • The paella has all the good stuff: carbs, seafood and veggies with a garlicky lemon zing. It usually comes with bell peppers, but I'm allergic, and they were happy to accommodate.
  • Lola's has three paella options in various sizes.

Be smart: The paella is made-to-order and can take up to 30 minutes.

  • We passed the time eating the bread with the garlic aioli dip and ordering from the soup menu (six options). Tapas and salads are available too.

Worth noting: It's a small restaurant, and reservations are encouraged. There's a nice outdoor area if you want to dine al fresco.

Photos shows outdoor tables at Lola's in New Orlean.
Lola's has a dining area in front of the restaurant under the trees. The cafe lights are a nice touch at night. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios
Photo shows two bowls of soup on a table with sangria
Lola's serves six kinds of soup, including garlic soup (left) and ajoblanco, a traditional Andalusia almond soup serve chilled and topped with grapes. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

