Saba's appetizer sampler is a budget-friendly, shareable meal

Photo shows a variety of Israeli food on the table, including homemade pita.

You can order the appetizers a la cart from Saba or try five for $38. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Dinner at Saba, the Israeli restaurant from acclaimed chef Alon Shaya, can get pricey, but there's a hack to experience it without breaking the bank: Try the appetizer sampler.

What I ordered: The salatim assortment ($38) includes five apps.

  • My dinner buddy and I picked ikra (smoked trout roe dip), marinated olives, roasted beets, pickles and tabbouleh.
  • The sampler comes with hot, puffy pita and dipping oil.
  • The dishes were big enough to share and a fun way to try a little bit of everything.

State of play: The full dinner menu is delicious and worth the splurge.

  • We split the harissa-roasted chicken ($32) for our entree and had leftovers.
  • Saba also serves lunch and brunch, which have a lower price point than dinner.

Worth noting: Make reservations because the restaurant's indoor and outdoor tables fill up fast.

Photo shows a split chicken dish cooked with harissa
The harissa chicken is a big dish and easy to share. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios
