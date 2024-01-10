Jan 10, 2024 - Food and Drink
Saba's appetizer sampler is a budget-friendly, shareable meal
Dinner at Saba, the Israeli restaurant from acclaimed chef Alon Shaya, can get pricey, but there's a hack to experience it without breaking the bank: Try the appetizer sampler.
What I ordered: The salatim assortment ($38) includes five apps.
- My dinner buddy and I picked ikra (smoked trout roe dip), marinated olives, roasted beets, pickles and tabbouleh.
- The sampler comes with hot, puffy pita and dipping oil.
- The dishes were big enough to share and a fun way to try a little bit of everything.
State of play: The full dinner menu is delicious and worth the splurge.
- We split the harissa-roasted chicken ($32) for our entree and had leftovers.
- Saba also serves lunch and brunch, which have a lower price point than dinner.
Worth noting: Make reservations because the restaurant's indoor and outdoor tables fill up fast.
More New Orleans stories
