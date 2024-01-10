Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

You can order the appetizers a la cart from Saba or try five for $38. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Dinner at Saba, the Israeli restaurant from acclaimed chef Alon Shaya, can get pricey, but there's a hack to experience it without breaking the bank: Try the appetizer sampler.

What I ordered: The salatim assortment ($38) includes five apps.

My dinner buddy and I picked ikra (smoked trout roe dip), marinated olives, roasted beets, pickles and tabbouleh.

The sampler comes with hot, puffy pita and dipping oil.

The dishes were big enough to share and a fun way to try a little bit of everything.

State of play: The full dinner menu is delicious and worth the splurge.

We split the harissa-roasted chicken ($32) for our entree and had leftovers.

Saba also serves lunch and brunch, which have a lower price point than dinner.

Worth noting: Make reservations because the restaurant's indoor and outdoor tables fill up fast.