Chewbacchus celebrates all things nerdy, especially "Star Wars." Photo: Lan Wei/Xinhua via Getty Images

The Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus rolls through the Marigny on Saturday, spotlighting New Orleans' sci-fi fans and nerds with dozens of themed marching sub-krewes.

Why it matters: The krewe serves as the largest example of the DIY-focused, more egalitarian style of celebrating Carnival popular in the post-Katrina years.

What's happening: The parade rolls at 7pm Saturday.

The route begins at Franklin and St. Claude avenues, and ends on the opposite side of the French Quarter via Elysian Fields Avenue and Decatur Street.

See the route.

This year's theme: "Nothing to See Here," with an emphasis on intergalactic exploration and life outside our solar system.

As for royalty, the krewe selected longtime Chewbacchus member Elden "Agent El" Spear, who captains the Men, Women and Aliens in Black sub-krewe, according to Gambit.

Watch for the 501st Legion, the BeyJorettes and sub-krewes honoring "Star Wars," "Harry Potter," "E.T.", Black Panther, Wonder Woman, "Avatar," Mario Kart and other sci-fi and film icons.

The krewe is known for elaborate DIY costumes, impressive contraptions and small, handmade throws.

The ball, called the Chewbacchanal, is open to the public. Tickets are $31.

