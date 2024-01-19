55 mins ago - Things to Do

Chewbacchus parade rolls Saturday in New Orleans: What to know

headshot
headshot
Chewbacchus parade marchers dressed as storm troopers from "Star Wars" walk a parade route.

Chewbacchus celebrates all things nerdy, especially "Star Wars." Photo: Lan Wei/Xinhua via Getty Images

The Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus rolls through the Marigny on Saturday, spotlighting New Orleans' sci-fi fans and nerds with dozens of themed marching sub-krewes.

Why it matters: The krewe serves as the largest example of the DIY-focused, more egalitarian style of celebrating Carnival popular in the post-Katrina years.

What's happening: The parade rolls at 7pm Saturday.

  • The route begins at Franklin and St. Claude avenues, and ends on the opposite side of the French Quarter via Elysian Fields Avenue and Decatur Street.
  • See the route.

This year's theme: "Nothing to See Here," with an emphasis on intergalactic exploration and life outside our solar system.

  • As for royalty, the krewe selected longtime Chewbacchus member Elden "Agent El" Spear, who captains the Men, Women and Aliens in Black sub-krewe, according to Gambit.

Watch for the 501st Legion, the BeyJorettes and sub-krewes honoring "Star Wars," "Harry Potter," "E.T.", Black Panther, Wonder Woman, "Avatar," Mario Kart and other sci-fi and film icons.

Go Deeper: More events happening this weekend

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

No stories could be found

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more