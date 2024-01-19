Chewbacchus parade rolls Saturday in New Orleans: What to know
The Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus rolls through the Marigny on Saturday, spotlighting New Orleans' sci-fi fans and nerds with dozens of themed marching sub-krewes.
Why it matters: The krewe serves as the largest example of the DIY-focused, more egalitarian style of celebrating Carnival popular in the post-Katrina years.
What's happening: The parade rolls at 7pm Saturday.
- The route begins at Franklin and St. Claude avenues, and ends on the opposite side of the French Quarter via Elysian Fields Avenue and Decatur Street.
This year's theme: "Nothing to See Here," with an emphasis on intergalactic exploration and life outside our solar system.
- As for royalty, the krewe selected longtime Chewbacchus member Elden "Agent El" Spear, who captains the Men, Women and Aliens in Black sub-krewe, according to Gambit.
Watch for the 501st Legion, the BeyJorettes and sub-krewes honoring "Star Wars," "Harry Potter," "E.T.", Black Panther, Wonder Woman, "Avatar," Mario Kart and other sci-fi and film icons.
- The krewe is known for elaborate DIY costumes, impressive contraptions and small, handmade throws.
- The ball, called the Chewbacchanal, is open to the public. Tickets are $31.
