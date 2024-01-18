Chewbacchus Mardi Gras parade and other things to do New Orleans this weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

Chewbacchus is a science fiction-themed walking parade for Mardi Gras in New Orleans. Photo: Lan Wei/Xinhua via Getty Images

It's carnival season in New Orleans and there are plenty of things to do, including the Chewbacchus parade Saturday night.

Here are some other ideas.

Thursday

🎸 The Cigar Box Guitar Festival kicks off at the New Orleans Jazz Museum. It celebrates the homemade stringed instruments that played a key role in the development of jazz and blues. (Details)

🍴 King Cake Fe(a)st is at Bayou Beer Garden at 5pm. It's a by-the-slice king cake market with more than 30 bakers. (Details)

🌳 A play called "The Trees" is at The Contemporary Arts Center this weekend. The theater production explores how a community is defined by the people who comprise it. (Details)

Friday

🤡 Les Fous du Carnaval, a walking parade that was created last year by several marching krewes, will roll at 8pm in the Marigny and French Quarter. The theme is "Big Clown Energy." (Route)

💃 The Krewe of Dolly hosts Dolly's Birthday Bash at 7pm at the Louisiana Children's Museum. It's open to the public. (Tickets)

🏀 The Pelicans play the Phoenix Suns at 7pm at the Smoothie King Center. (Details)

🎺 The Brass-A-Holics have a free show at 9pm at Tipitina's. (Details)

🎉 NORD's Teen Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball is at 7pm at Joe W. Brown Gym. (Details)

Saturday

👽 The Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus rolls through the Marigny at 7pm with the 501st Legion, the BeyJorettes and subkrewes honoring "Star Wars," Harry Potter, "E.T.", Black Panther, Wonder Woman, "Avatar," Mario Cart and other sci-fi and film icons.

The krewe is known for elaborate DIY costumes and small, handmade throws.

The ball, called the Chewbacchanal, is open to the public. Tickets are $31.

🩰 Compañia Nacional de Danza, Spain's national dance company, performs at 7:30pm at Mahalia Jackson Theater. (Details)

🎨 The New Orleans Academy of Fine Arts hosts an opening reception at 5pm for a new Carnival exhibit that showcases six artists' visions of Mardi Gras. (Details)

🥳 NORD's Special Needs Mardi Gras Sneaker Ball starts at 5pm at Joe W. Brown Gym. (details)

🧑‍🍳 New Orleans Harley-Davidson hosts its annual chili cook-off at 9am. It's a fundraiser for Children's Hospital. (Details)

⛓️ The Goat hosts a fetish party at 10pm themed with chains, latex and rope. (Details)

Sunday

🦐 Port Orleans Brewing Co. hosts a shrimp and snowcrab boil starting at noon. (Details)

🥕 Barcelo Gardens celebrates its first anniversary at 11am with a fresh market and plant giveaway. (Details)

Monday

🤼 WWE Monday Night Raw returns to the Smoothie King Center for the first time in five years. The show starts at 6:30pm. (Tickets)

