Louisiana's Rose Parade float: Theme and performers
Louisiana will have a float in the Rose Parade for the third year in a row.
What's happening: The 135th Rose Parade rolls at 10am Central on Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, California.
- It will be broadcast on WDSU, New Orleans' NBC affiliate.
Float theme: Louisiana's float features a larger-than-life jester, second-line umbrellas and other Mardi Gras-themed items.
- The floats are created and decorated with flowers and plant material.
Volunteers: Louisiana is looking for volunteers to decorate the float in California. (More info)
Performers: Grammy-nominated Zydeco musician Sean Ardoin, Cajun fiddler Amanda Shaw and guitarist James Burton will perform, according to the Louisiana Office of Tourism.
Float riders: The Rose Parade's theme is "music" and Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said the Louisiana riders were chosen because they "represent a variety of genres of music Louisiana either created or influenced throughout history."
- Sydney "Big Sid" Williams; Owner, El Sid O's Zydeco & Blues Club.
- Katrice Lacour, Zydeco musician.
- Curtis Doucette, Jr., lead developer of renovations at Dew Drop Inn.
- Kasia Trepagnier, actress/producer.
- Kennidy Elizabeth Ann Peavy, 2023 Southwest Louisiana Miss Queen Mardi Gras.
- Jordyn Finlyn Kelley, 64th Louisiana Fur and Wildlife Festival Queen.
- Laura Jane Kirkpatrick, Miss Louisiana's Teen 2023.
- Zharia Lemar, Miss Festival of the Bonfires XXXIII.
- Destiny Wilrye, 2023 Miss Ragley Heritage and Timber Festival.
