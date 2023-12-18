Share on email (opens in new window)

Louisiana will have a float in the Rose Parade for the third year in a row.

What's happening: The 135th Rose Parade rolls at 10am Central on Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, California.

It will be broadcast on WDSU, New Orleans' NBC affiliate.

Float theme: Louisiana's float features a larger-than-life jester, second-line umbrellas and other Mardi Gras-themed items.

The floats are created and decorated with flowers and plant material.

Volunteers: Louisiana is looking for volunteers to decorate the float in California. (More info)

Sean Ardoin attends the 2023 Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective at Hollywood Palladium on February 2, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo:Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Performers: Grammy-nominated Zydeco musician Sean Ardoin, Cajun fiddler Amanda Shaw and guitarist James Burton will perform, according to the Louisiana Office of Tourism.

Float riders: The Rose Parade's theme is "music" and Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said the Louisiana riders were chosen because they "represent a variety of genres of music Louisiana either created or influenced throughout history."

Sydney "Big Sid" Williams ; Owner, El Sid O's Zydeco & Blues Club.

; Owner, El Sid O's Zydeco & Blues Club. Katrice Lacour, Zydeco musician.

Zydeco musician. Curtis Doucette, Jr., lead developer of renovations at Dew Drop Inn.

lead developer of renovations at Dew Drop Inn. Kasia Trepagnier, actress/producer.

actress/producer. Kennidy Elizabeth Ann Peavy, 2023 Southwest Louisiana Miss Queen Mardi Gras.

2023 Southwest Louisiana Miss Queen Mardi Gras. Jordyn Finlyn Kelley, 64th Louisiana Fur and Wildlife Festival Queen.

64th Louisiana Fur and Wildlife Festival Queen. Laura Jane Kirkpatrick, Miss Louisiana's Teen 2023.

Miss Louisiana's Teen 2023. Zharia Lemar, Miss Festival of the Bonfires XXXIII.

Miss Festival of the Bonfires XXXIII. Destiny Wilrye, 2023 Miss Ragley Heritage and Timber Festival.

Louisiana's 2023 float received the Rose Parade's Showmanship Award. Photo: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

