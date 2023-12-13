See plans for members-only club headed to Warehouse District

Share on email (opens in new window)

The design of the Common House entranceway mimics the arched blue windows at the former Children's Museum. Rendering courtesy of Common House

A new members-only club is headed to the Warehouse District in New Orleans, and first-look renderings are now available.

Why it matters: The project will breathe new life into the former Louisiana Children's Museum while offering a next-generation, members-only club experience.

The rooftop pool will be open to Common House members, plus residents of the adjacent short- and long-term rentals. Rendering courtesy of Common House

What's happening: Common House is targeting a September 2024 opening, but membership applications open in January.

The membership will run at $165 per month, with a $300 initiation fee prior to opening. The fee will jump to $500 after the club opens.

Membership includes access to the Warehouse District space, including a rooftop pool, locker rooms, fitness center, parking, coworking space, on-site restaurant and weekly programming.

Plus, members will receive reciprocal access to other clubs around the world.

Between the lines: Developers are counting on enticing young adults who crave more social interaction in a work-from-home era, and the draw of membership seems to have found a crowd elsewhere.

At Common House's Richmond and Chattanooga locations, membership tallies around 1,500, CEO Ben Pfinsgraff says.

Membership to Common House will cost $165 per month, plus initiation fees. Rendering courtesy of Common House

Worth noting: The building's top floors will be occupied by long- and short-term rentals, which will share the fitness center, locker rooms and pool.