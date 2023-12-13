See plans for members-only club headed to Warehouse District
A new members-only club is headed to the Warehouse District in New Orleans, and first-look renderings are now available.
Why it matters: The project will breathe new life into the former Louisiana Children's Museum while offering a next-generation, members-only club experience.
What's happening: Common House is targeting a September 2024 opening, but membership applications open in January.
- The membership will run at $165 per month, with a $300 initiation fee prior to opening. The fee will jump to $500 after the club opens.
- Membership includes access to the Warehouse District space, including a rooftop pool, locker rooms, fitness center, parking, coworking space, on-site restaurant and weekly programming.
- Plus, members will receive reciprocal access to other clubs around the world.
Between the lines: Developers are counting on enticing young adults who crave more social interaction in a work-from-home era, and the draw of membership seems to have found a crowd elsewhere.
- At Common House's Richmond and Chattanooga locations, membership tallies around 1,500, CEO Ben Pfinsgraff says.
Worth noting: The building's top floors will be occupied by long- and short-term rentals, which will share the fitness center, locker rooms and pool.
- Pfinsgraff calls the application process "a formality" and said that rejections have been rare.
