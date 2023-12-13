See plans for members-only club headed to Warehouse District

28 mins ago - Food and Drink

A modern hallway is flanked by wooden columns and at the end is a blue tiled desk under an archway.

The design of the Common House entranceway mimics the arched blue windows at the former Children's Museum. Rendering courtesy of Common House

A new members-only club is headed to the Warehouse District in New Orleans, and first-look renderings are now available.

Why it matters: The project will breathe new life into the former Louisiana Children's Museum while offering a next-generation, members-only club experience.

A rooftop pool is surrounded by orange and white checkered tile, lounge chairs and an ivy-covered patio.
The rooftop pool will be open to Common House members, plus residents of the adjacent short- and long-term rentals. Rendering courtesy of Common House

What's happening: Common House is targeting a September 2024 opening, but membership applications open in January.

  • The membership will run at $165 per month, with a $300 initiation fee prior to opening. The fee will jump to $500 after the club opens.
  • Membership includes access to the Warehouse District space, including a rooftop pool, locker rooms, fitness center, parking, coworking space, on-site restaurant and weekly programming.
  • Plus, members will receive reciprocal access to other clubs around the world.

Between the lines: Developers are counting on enticing young adults who crave more social interaction in a work-from-home era, and the draw of membership seems to have found a crowd elsewhere.

  • At Common House's Richmond and Chattanooga locations, membership tallies around 1,500, CEO Ben Pfinsgraff says.
An open concept, modern-designed bar area has couches and pops of color and checkered flooring.
Membership to Common House will cost $165 per month, plus initiation fees. Rendering courtesy of Common House

Worth noting: The building's top floors will be occupied by long- and short-term rentals, which will share the fitness center, locker rooms and pool.

  • Pfinsgraff calls the application process "a formality" and said that rejections have been rare.
