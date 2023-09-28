Common House already has three locations, including one in Chattanooga (pictured). Photo: Ali Harper

A social club is working on opening a new location in the former Louisiana Children's Museum site in the Warehouse District.

Why it matters: The project revitalizes 20,000 square feet of space downtown, with plans to open in early summer 2024.

What's happening: The club will be the fourth location for Common House, described as "a modern social club," according to a press release.

The venue will include "a social hall, restaurant, rooftop pool, fitness center, courtyard, open coworking space, conference rooms, and more," the press release says, in addition to event spaces.

Club members will have access to the amenities plus programming like wellness classes, wine tastings and live music.

What they're saying: "With each of our Houses, our design aims to tap into the soul of the building," said Josh Charles of Joshua Joseph Interiors, which is working alongside Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture on the project.

"For this building in particular, it seems like everyone in New Orleans has a story about visiting the old Children's Museum. I've found it important to use that context when bringing this building back to life. We're working with lots of vibrant color and playful tile … and yes, the blue doors are here to stay."

Zoom out: Common House also has locations in Charlottesville and Richmond, Virginia, and in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Membership pricing wasn't yet available on the Common House website for New Orleans, but annual rates for the other three cities range between $1,700 and $2,220, plus initiation fees.

Quarterly options are also available.

Karri Peifer from Axios Richmond's thought bubble: Common House is like a country club for hipsters, sans the country part of the club. I feel super cool whenever I'm there with a member, and 1,000 years old.