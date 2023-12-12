Dec 12, 2023 - News
New Orleanians searched for snoballs and Taylor Swift in 2023, Google says
New Orleanians' top Google searches had something no other metro had: "snowballs near me."
Why it matters: Google search results give an interesting snapshot of daily life across the country.
Driving the news: Google puts out annual search data for each metro.
- New Orleans was the only place in the U.S. with "snowballs near me" as a top trending search, Google says. (Hint: We have this guide and this guide for you.)
What's happening: Here are some other top trends for New Orleans, per Google.
Top 5 trending "tour" searches
- Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour.
- Renaissance World Tour.
- It's All a Blur Tour.
- Future and Friends: One Big Party Tour.
- It's Only Us Tour.
Top 5 trending "TV show" searches
- "The Last of Us."
- "The Night Agent."
- "The Idol."
- "The Golden Bachelor."
- "The Fall of the House of Usher."
Top 5 trending "near me" searches
- Haircut near me.
- Acai bowls near me.
- Estate sales near me.
- Snowballs near me.
- Pilates near me.
Top 5 trending "versus" searches
- LSU vs. Wake Forest Baseball.
- Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou.
- PSG vs. Al Nassr.
- Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis.
- KSI vs. Tommy Fury.
