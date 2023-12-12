Dec 12, 2023 - News

New Orleanians searched for snoballs and Taylor Swift in 2023, Google says

Photo shows snoballs in a carrier from Chance in Hell Snoballs

Chance in Hell SnoBalls makes small-batch flavors in Bywater. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

New Orleanians' top Google searches had something no other metro had: "snowballs near me."

Why it matters: Google search results give an interesting snapshot of daily life across the country.

Driving the news: Google puts out annual search data for each metro.

  • New Orleans was the only place in the U.S. with "snowballs near me" as a top trending search, Google says. (Hint: We have this guide and this guide for you.)

What's happening: Here are some other top trends for New Orleans, per Google.

Top 5 trending "tour" searches

  1. Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour.
  2. Renaissance World Tour.
  3. It's All a Blur Tour.
  4. Future and Friends: One Big Party Tour.
  5. It's Only Us Tour.

Top 5 trending "TV show" searches

  1. "The Last of Us."
  2. "The Night Agent."
  3. "The Idol."
  4. "The Golden Bachelor."
  5. "The Fall of the House of Usher."

Top 5 trending "near me" searches

  1. Haircut near me.
  2. Acai bowls near me.
  3. Estate sales near me.
  4. Snowballs near me.
  5. Pilates near me.

Top 5 trending "versus" searches

  1. LSU vs. Wake Forest Baseball.
  2. Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou.
  3. PSG vs. Al Nassr.
  4. Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis.
  5. KSI vs. Tommy Fury.

