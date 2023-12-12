Share on email (opens in new window)

Chance in Hell SnoBalls makes small-batch flavors in Bywater. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

New Orleanians' top Google searches had something no other metro had: "snowballs near me."

Why it matters: Google search results give an interesting snapshot of daily life across the country.

Driving the news: Google puts out annual search data for each metro.

New Orleans was the only place in the U.S. with "snowballs near me" as a top trending search, Google says. (Hint: We have this guide and this guide for you.)

What's happening: Here are some other top trends for New Orleans, per Google.

Top 5 trending "tour" searches

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour. Renaissance World Tour. It's All a Blur Tour. Future and Friends: One Big Party Tour. It's Only Us Tour.

Top 5 trending "TV show" searches

"The Last of Us." "The Night Agent." "The Idol." "The Golden Bachelor." "The Fall of the House of Usher."

Top 5 trending "near me" searches

Haircut near me. Acai bowls near me. Estate sales near me. Snowballs near me. Pilates near me.

Top 5 trending "versus" searches

LSU vs. Wake Forest Baseball. Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou. PSG vs. Al Nassr. Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis. KSI vs. Tommy Fury.

