Jayden Daniels plants a kiss on his new hardware. Photo: Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jayden Daniels claimed the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, making him LSU's second winner of college football's highest individual honor in just five years.

Why it matters: The Heisman is huge for Daniels, but perhaps even bigger for LSU.

The flagship university's football program had a years-long reputation for defensive play. But recent success at quarterback — the Tigers' Joe Burrow took the 2019 Heisman — signals a sea change for recruiting.

What he said: Daniels called the win "a dream come true."

"I wasn't really like, emotional, like crying," Daniels said during a press conference after the ceremony, according to the AP. "I guess it's kind of how I play on the field.

How it happened: Like Burrow, Daniels transferred to LSU.

Daniels was a 4-star recruit out of San Bernardino, California, who first landed at Arizona State.

But he made the trek to Baton Rouge in 2022.

The move catapulted the fifth-year senior's production, and his star power.

Daniels also was named the AP's college football player of the year, and he won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

By the numbers: This season, Daniels has led the nation in total offense, averaging 412.2 yards per game.

Worth noting: When coach Brian Kelly took over at LSU, he only retained one of Ed Orgeron's assistants: offensive line coach Brad Davis, according to The Athletic.

What we're watching: The win should keep some serious gas in the tank for offensive recruiting efforts at LSU, even if the team isn't in the national championship mix for this season.

No. 1 quarterback recruit Bryce Underwood, who visited Baton Rouge earlier this season, is expected to make his college pick in early January, Sports Illustrated reports.

What's next: LSU closes out this season with a matchup against Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 1 in Tampa.