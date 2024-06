Share on email (opens in new window)

Republicans swept Louisiana's three runoff elections over the weekend, securing the state's top political offices in landslide victories. Why it matters: No Democrat will hold statewide office in Louisiana after term-limited Gov. John Bel Edwards leaves in January. What's happening: Voters on Saturday elected Nancy Landry as secretary of state with 67% of vote, Liz Baker Murrill as attorney general with 66% of vote and John Fleming as treasurer with 65% of vote.

Republican Jeff Landry's outright victory in the gubernatorial primary in October avoided a runoff in that race. Republican Billy Nungesser was also re-elected as lieutenant governor in the primary.

Tim Temple was unopposed in the insurance commissioner race, as was Mike Strain, the incumbent agriculture commissioner.

By the numbers: Many voters sat this one out. The unofficial voter turnout was about 22% statewide, according to the Secretary of State's office. Turnout was a measly 15% in Orleans and Jefferson parishes, state numbers show.

The GOP's wins come despite the state having more registered Democrats. Of the 3 million voters statewide who were qualified to vote Saturday, about 39% are Democrats while 34% are Republicans.

Zoom in: Voters in Orleans Parish overwhelmingly favored Democratic candidates. Gwen Collins-Greenup, Lindsey Cheek and Dustin Granger garnered more than 80% of the New Orleans votes for secretary of state, attorney general and treasurer respectively, according to state data.

In the race for state representative, Shaun Mena (D) defeated Tammy M. Savoie (D) with 58% of the vote to win the new seat for Mid-City and Hollygrove.

Worth noting: Republican challenger Jacob Braud flipped the House's 105th district seat after getting 56% of the vote to defeat Democratic incumbent Mack Cormier.

The seat includes part of the West Bank and Plaquemines Parish.

Meanwhile, voters approved three of the four constitutional amendments.

They rejected one that would have tightened rules for using a statewide emergency fund.

What we're watching: Questions about the future of Louisiana's Democratic party are only going to get louder after Saturday's results.

