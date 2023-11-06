LSU women's basketball returns to defend championship
The LSU women's basketball team returns to the court Monday night seeking to defend last season's championship win.
Why it matters: The team's 2022-2023 performance rocketed the team to center stage, enshrining its best players with star status and granting coach Kim Mulkey with her first NCAA trophy for her home state.
What's happening: LSU plays the University of Colorado in Las Vegas on Monday at 6:30pm. TNT has the broadcast.
What we're watching: The team enters the season ranked No. 1, and over the summer, Mulkey picked up two Top-10 recruits.
What she's saying: If you think star forward Angel Reese might not want to share the spotlight, think again.
- "I don't want to play with people I can just walk over in practice. I want people that can compete," she said during October's media day, ESPN reports.
