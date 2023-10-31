Lemonhead candies are the most popular Halloween treat in Louisiana this year

Move over, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, because this year's most popular candy in Louisiana is actually — of all things — Lemonhead candies.

What's happening: Each year, CandyStore.com ranks the most popular Halloween candies, and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups takes the national crown this year.

The chocolatey peanut butter cups were also Louisiana's most popular candy last year, but they've been unseated in 2023 by the tart lemon treat, the site says, thanks to orders totaling 113,866 pounds.

The big picture: Spending on Halloween costumes and candy is way up in 2023 thanks to a combination of record participation and inflation, reports Axios' Kelly Tyko.

By the numbers: An annual holiday survey by the National Retail Federation indicates 73% of Americans will participate in some kind of Halloween activity this year, like decorating, attending a party, trick-or-treating or dressing up.