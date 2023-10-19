Costume obsession fuels record Halloween spending

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Halloween spending is expected to reach a record high. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

America's love of costumes is driving Halloween spending to new highs, according to the National Retail Federation's annual holiday survey.

The big picture: Halloween participation is expected to break a record this year and drive up spending overall, the survey found.

Total Halloween spending is projected to reach $12.2 billion up from last year's $10.6 billion record.

A record 73% will participate in Halloween-related activities this year, the survey of 8,084 consumers showed. That's up from 69% in 2022 and 72% in 2017.

By the numbers: Costumes account for the largest increase in Halloween spending this year.

Total spending on costumes is expected to reach $4.1 billion — up 14% from last year and 28% from five years ago.

Spending on candy is expected to reach $3.6 billion, up from $3.1 billion last year, the survey found.

Halloween decorations are expected to reach $3.9 billion, about the same as last year.

Halloween candy spending up

Zoom in: Higher candy prices fueled by inflation could mean trick-or-treaters get less candy, said NIQ, a consumer intelligence company.

NIQ data shared with Axios shows candy prices have been increasing with the average unit price up almost 14% in the 52-week ending Sept. 30.

More from Axios: