Dog contest, Halloween markets and more to do in New Orleans this weekend

Dogs in costumes for Halloween? Yes please. Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

It's Halloween weekend in New Orleans, and there's plenty to keep you boo-sy. (Too much? Maybe!)

Here are some fun events happening around the city:

🎣 GW Fins hosts its first Halloween lunch on Friday. Call for reservations: 504-581-3467.

🧛 Check out a haunted house with a stop at The Mortuary or New Orleans Nightmare.

We have a full list of ways to celebrate Halloween around the city.

👻 Happy Raptor Distilling hosts a Halloween market on Friday from 3pm to 8pm.

Miel Brewery also hosts one at 5pm Friday.

🦴 The Arthritis Foundation's Bone Bash Gala will be hosted at the Westin on Friday.

🐶 Bring your dog or just enjoy petting some very good boys and girls at Dat Dog's Howl-O-Weenie dog costume contest at 3pm on Saturday.

👄 See "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" at the Mahalia Jackson Theater on Saturday at 8pm. Expect audience participation.

🤸 The Louisiana Children's Museum celebrates Halloween on Saturday and Sunday with spooky stories, magic potion brewing, pumpkin painting and creepy crawlers in the Edible Garden.

🛍️ Little Flea NOLA's Halloween Market will bring local makers, antiques and vintage clothing to the Hotel Saint Vincent parking lot from noon to 5pm Sunday.