9 ways to celebrate Halloween in New Orleans

You can expect lots of costumes during Halloween in the French Quarter. Photo: Lan Wei/Xinhua via Getty Images

New Orleans might be one of the best places to celebrate Halloween, thanks to its many ghost stories, dedication to a good time and the wild costuming talents of its residents.

We're rounding up our favorite ways to celebrate spooky season in New Orleans this year.

🍴 Get a scary good meal

Several French Quarter restaurants are reputed to be haunted by spirits. Check them out and see if you feel the spirits of those who came before.

👻 Get spooked at a haunted house.

A stop at The Mortuary or New Orleans Nightmare should do the trick.

🎃 Find a perfect pumpkin.

The New Orleans area has plenty of locally-owned spots to pick up a pumpkin perfect for painting, carving or just hanging out on your porch.

🦁 Be a party animal at Boo at the Zoo.

The annual Audubon Zoo extravaganza returns Friday-Sunday.

Ghost Manor is a reliably spooky stop during Halloween in New Orleans. Photo: Xinhua/Lan Wei via Getty Images

☠️ Snap a selfie at the Skeleton House.

It's not fall in New Orleans until the Skeleton House has been decorated. Pop by 6000 St. Charles Ave. to see the punny decorations that change every year.

Other regularly decorated homes include Ghost Manor at 2502 Magazine St. and the Kraken House at 6274 Memphis St. in Lakeview.

🍬 Take the family trick-or-treating.

Every neighborhood has its own traditions, like the annual Algiers Point block party on Vallette Street.

🎉 Head to Krewe of Boo.

The Halloween parade rolls at 6:30pm on Saturday.

🧛 Hear a spooky story.

Take a ghost tour or visit one of New Orleans' famous cemeteries.

🍻 Leave the kids at home and find a party.