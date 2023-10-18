1 hour ago - Things to Do
9 ways to celebrate Halloween in New Orleans
New Orleans might be one of the best places to celebrate Halloween, thanks to its many ghost stories, dedication to a good time and the wild costuming talents of its residents.
We're rounding up our favorite ways to celebrate spooky season in New Orleans this year.
🍴 Get a scary good meal
- Several French Quarter restaurants are reputed to be haunted by spirits. Check them out and see if you feel the spirits of those who came before.
👻 Get spooked at a haunted house.
- A stop at The Mortuary or New Orleans Nightmare should do the trick.
🎃 Find a perfect pumpkin.
- The New Orleans area has plenty of locally-owned spots to pick up a pumpkin perfect for painting, carving or just hanging out on your porch.
🦁 Be a party animal at Boo at the Zoo.
- The annual Audubon Zoo extravaganza returns Friday-Sunday.
☠️ Snap a selfie at the Skeleton House.
- It's not fall in New Orleans until the Skeleton House has been decorated. Pop by 6000 St. Charles Ave. to see the punny decorations that change every year.
- Other regularly decorated homes include Ghost Manor at 2502 Magazine St. and the Kraken House at 6274 Memphis St. in Lakeview.
🍬 Take the family trick-or-treating.
- Every neighborhood has its own traditions, like the annual Algiers Point block party on Vallette Street.
- If going door-to-door isn't your jam, try trunk-or-treating in Chalmette, Lafreniere Park, St. Matthew's United Methodist Church in Metairie and at the Rosa Keller Library.
- On the North Shore, Fontainebleau State Park also has trick-or-treating events.
🎉 Head to Krewe of Boo.
- The Halloween parade rolls at 6:30pm on Saturday.
🧛 Hear a spooky story.
- Take a ghost tour or visit one of New Orleans' famous cemeteries.
🍻 Leave the kids at home and find a party.
- Grab a costume and head to one of the many adults-only events to celebrate the season, like City Park's Brews and Boos, the Rocky Horror Striptease Show at the Allways Lounge or GrrlSpot's Giant Queer Halloween Dance Party.
