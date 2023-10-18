1 hour ago - Things to Do

9 ways to celebrate Halloween in New Orleans

Chelsea Brasted
Costumed revelers mill about the French Quarter on Halloween at night.

You can expect lots of costumes during Halloween in the French Quarter. Photo: Lan Wei/Xinhua via Getty Images

New Orleans might be one of the best places to celebrate Halloween, thanks to its many ghost stories, dedication to a good time and the wild costuming talents of its residents.

We're rounding up our favorite ways to celebrate spooky season in New Orleans this year.

🍴 Get a scary good meal

  • Several French Quarter restaurants are reputed to be haunted by spirits. Check them out and see if you feel the spirits of those who came before.

👻 Get spooked at a haunted house.

🎃 Find a perfect pumpkin.

  • The New Orleans area has plenty of locally-owned spots to pick up a pumpkin perfect for painting, carving or just hanging out on your porch.

🦁 Be a party animal at Boo at the Zoo.

Ghost Manor is seen fully decorated at night with jack-o-lanterns and cobwebs, and smoke fills the air.
Ghost Manor is a reliably spooky stop during Halloween in New Orleans. Photo: Xinhua/Lan Wei via Getty Images

☠️ Snap a selfie at the Skeleton House.

  • It's not fall in New Orleans until the Skeleton House has been decorated. Pop by 6000 St. Charles Ave. to see the punny decorations that change every year.
  • Other regularly decorated homes include Ghost Manor at 2502 Magazine St. and the Kraken House at 6274 Memphis St. in Lakeview.

🍬 Take the family trick-or-treating.

  • Every neighborhood has its own traditions, like the annual Algiers Point block party on Vallette Street.

🎉 Head to Krewe of Boo.

🧛 Hear a spooky story.

🍻 Leave the kids at home and find a party.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

No stories could be found

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more