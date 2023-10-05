How to get free banned books at Baldwin & Co.

Share on email (opens in new window)

Baldwin & Co. offers a coffee shop and a curated selection of books focusing on social justice and Black authors. Photo: Courtesy of Baldwin & Co.

The Banned Wagon is coming to New Orleans to give out free copies of banned books.

What's happening: Penguin Random House — in partnership with the Freedom to Read Foundation, PEN America, the Little Free Library and local bookstores — is road-tripping through the South to hand out banned books in affected states.

Why it matters: Libraries in southeast Louisiana continue to face challenges to the books they offer.

Just last week, the St. Tammany Parish Library Board worked through two more of its more than 100 book challenges, Louisiana Illuminator reports. It's expected to take more than three years to clear the list.

Details: The Banned Wagon is making a stop at Baldwin & Co., a Black-owned bookstore, on Thursday, Oct. 5, from 9am to noon, during Banned Books Week.