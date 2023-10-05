1 hour ago - Things to Do
How to get free banned books at Baldwin & Co.
The Banned Wagon is coming to New Orleans to give out free copies of banned books.
What's happening: Penguin Random House — in partnership with the Freedom to Read Foundation, PEN America, the Little Free Library and local bookstores — is road-tripping through the South to hand out banned books in affected states.
Why it matters: Libraries in southeast Louisiana continue to face challenges to the books they offer.
- Just last week, the St. Tammany Parish Library Board worked through two more of its more than 100 book challenges, Louisiana Illuminator reports. It's expected to take more than three years to clear the list.
Details: The Banned Wagon is making a stop at Baldwin & Co., a Black-owned bookstore, on Thursday, Oct. 5, from 9am to noon, during Banned Books Week.
- The wagon will hand out 12 frequently banned books, including Toni Morrison's "The Bluest Eye," Khaled Hosseini's "The Kite Runner" and Rebecca Skloot's "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks."
- The event will also include free food from Willa Jean, author discussions with Ani DiFranco and Jumata Emill, and live music.
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.