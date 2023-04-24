Book banning efforts get closer to New Orleans

The national book ban debate is encroaching on New Orleans, with Jefferson Parish Library and St. Tammany Library leaders both now reviewing books after complaints were made about LGTBQ+ content and other titles.

Why it matters: The New Orleans Public Library has so far not been targeted by efforts seen elsewhere in the state to ban or restrict books, library officials tell Axios.

The big picture: Book banning is a hot topic in Louisiana.

In Lafayette, a Pride Month display was banned last year at the public library, NPR reports. The move came a few years after Drag Queen Story Time was canceled and the ACLU intervened.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry launched a tip line last year where people can report concerns about librarians and teachers, the Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Landry — who is running for governor on the Republican ticket — also said he wants to restrict what minors can check out at public libraries, NOLA.com reports.

The state Senate is considering a bill about library card restrictions. The House is looking at a similar one.

The bottom line: New Orleans library officials say they have a process for patrons to request the removal or reclassification of titles, but the final decision is up to the library's board of directors.

"There haven't been any challenges to our collection in many years," Mat Bowers, head of the library's acquisitions department, tells Axios.

The library's collection development mission is to provide a "broad and relevant collection of materials … to people of differing ages, ethnic groups, lifestyles and points of view."

"As a rule, we do not ban books," Bowers tells Axios.

What's next: Books remain under review.