Mayor Cantrell's spokesperson faces termination hearing at City Council

Tuesday marks yet another showdown between the City Council and Mayor LaToya Cantrell — this time over a scandal involving her spokesperson, Gregory Joseph.

Why it matters: The relationship between the mayor and the City Council has become increasingly hostile in recent months amid disagreements over the police chief search, a city apartment, payment of vendors and now Joseph.

Tuesday's hearing could end with the council firing him.

The backdrop: Joseph was hired in 2022 as the mayor's director of communications.

He is a member of Cantrell's senior leadership team and is frequently by her side at public events. He's also traveled at least twice internationally with her this year: to both South Korea and France.

Gregory Joseph, standing on the far right, is seen at Mayor Cantrell's media briefing at City Hall on Sept. 27, 2023. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

Catch up quick: Residents launched an effort to recall Cantrell last year that ultimately failed in March when organizers were not able to get enough valid signatures.

In January, while the recall effort was ongoing, Cantrell's administration mailed out 106,000 flyers with pictures of Cantrell. They said, "Mayor Cantrell has led the way for progress in our city" and "Strong Leadership for a Resilient City." See the mailer.

City Council members say the mailers were a taxpayer-funded way to rehab Cantrell's image during the recall. But Cantrell at a recent press conference said they were meant to recap what happened in the city in 2022.

The mailers cost $50,000 and were coordinated by Joseph, according to documents obtained by Gambit. None of the evidence implicates Cantrell, council members say.

The council on Sept. 12 formally charged Joseph with "incompetence, neglect of duty and gross misconduct."

Yes, but: Cantrell has repeatedly said she stands by Joseph and will not terminate him.

He goes to the City Council on Tuesday for a final hearing, during which he'll be able to present his case before council members vote on whether to fire him.

The intrigue: It's unclear if Joseph will present a case and if he will have a lawyer.

The hearing starts at 10am as part of a special meeting of the City Council.

What's next: Council President JP Morrell previously said Cantrell could rehire Joseph if the council terminates him but it would be a "mistake."