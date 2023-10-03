Mayor Cantrell's scandals, explained

Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been dogged by scandals since she was elected in 2018.

Why it matters: The Democrat says many of the controversies are Republican-led attacks because she is a Black woman, the first one to hold the mayoral office in the city.

Her critics disagree.

State of play: Here's a look back at some of the bumps during her tenure so far.

She has spoken about most of these issues at press conferences.

Recall efforts: Residents launched an effort to recall Cantrell last year that ultimately failed in March when organizers were not able to get enough valid signatures.

During the recall, her spokesman, Gregory Joseph, sent taxpayer-funded pamphlets that the City Council says violated city policy. Joseph goes before the City Council on Tuesday where they will decide whether to fire him.

Alleged affair: Cantrell and her bodyguard, NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie, had an affair, according to accusations by Vappie's wife in divorce filings.

Cantrell and Vappie have both denied the allegations, including in a colorful text exchange she had with a reporter in January.

Pontalba apartment: The city owns an apartment in the Upper Pontalba building in Jackson Square that has been used by mayors for years.

Cantrell's use of it came under scrutiny when surveillance footage showed the mayor visiting the apartment, sometimes with Vappie.

In March, the city's inspector general recommended the city relinquish the apartment and rent it to the public. And after a tussle with the mayor and the City Council, that happened in August.

First-class travel: Cantrell's international travel has sparked criticism that eventually led to her repaying the city nearly $29,000 she spent on upgrades like first-class airfare to France last year.

She shot down the criticism at the time. "Anyone who wants to question how I protect myself just doesn't understand the world Black women walk in," she said during a media briefing.

This year, she has been on at least two international trips: South Korea and France. The trip to South Korea cost more than $30,000 and included first-class and business-class upgrades.

The mayor's office declined to release financial details about the recent France trip to Axios New Orleans. A public records request is pending.

Image consultant: FBI agents questioned retailers in 2022 related to Tanya Haynes, Cantrell's image consultant.

Cantrell's campaign has paid Haynes and her business more than $230,000, according to WWL.

At the time, the FBI and the acting U.S. attorney declined to comment about a possible investigation.

Forward Together: Cantrell started a nonprofit called Forward Together, but had to shut it down this year after the inspector general questioned two contracts that sent city money to her charity, WWL reports.

The nonprofit had to repay more than $1 million to the city.

Smart Cities: A now-abandoned project to increase public internet access in New Orleans caused another scandal for Cantrell. A City Council investigation found evidence of potential contract-rigging, ethics violations and perjury by city officials, Verite reports.

Two of Cantrell's staffers were involved, but the Louisiana Ethics Board cleared the employees, Jonathan Rhodes and Christopher Wolff, of any violations.

Zoom out: Cantrell has also had several other big problems to deal with during her two terms, including the collapse of the Hard Rock Hotel, the COVID-19 pandemic, an increase in violent crime, trash contract kerfuffles and the consent decree that governs the New Orleans Police Department.