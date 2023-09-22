31 mins ago - Things to Do

Exotic cars, a costume market and more to do in New Orleans this weekend

Chelsea Brasted

The Merry Antoinettes, pictured here marching in Krewe Boheme in 2022, host a costume market on Saturday. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Beyoncé's Renaissance tour lands in New Orleans next week, but there's plenty to keep you occupied until then.

Here are our picks for what's happening this weekend:

🥂 Support glass recycler Glass Half Full at its annual gala at Latrobe's on Friday.

💐 NOMA's Love in the Garden annual fundraiser returns Friday night.

🎃 Get in the spooky season mood at Hallowed Harvest, a jack-o'-lantern art installation, which opens Friday.

🥳 Get all the pillowy, deep-fried goodness your heart desires at Beignet Fest on Saturday.

🚗 Check out exotic cars at Beers & Gears at NOLA Brewing on Saturday. Afterward, a rally of Porsche 911s will parade to the International House Hotel for a block party.

🛍️ The Merry Antoinettes host a costume market on Saturday.

🎵 Juvenile and K. Michelle headline the West Bank Heritage Festival at the Alario Center on Saturday and Sunday.

🦜 The Audubon Zoo hosts Celebración Latina on Sunday, featuring Latin cuisine and music.

🍽️ Next week, former Momofuku executive chef Tae Strain will host a pop-up at Mister Mao with a four-course dinner.

🏀 And Basketball great Seimone Augustus hosts an author talk and book signing at Baldwin Books on Thursday.

