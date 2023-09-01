11 mins ago - Things to Do

Southern Decadence and more things to do in New Orleans

Chelsea Brasted
A French Quarter street is filled with revelers. Gay pride flags hang from a nearby balcony.

Revelers party on Bourbon Street during the annual Southern Decadence in 2008. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Southern Decadence is back this weekend, which means the French Quarter will be busier than usual with the celebration of and for the LGBTQ+ community.

All that and more are on the list of things to do in New Orleans this weekend.

🎤 $UICIDEBOY$ kick off a busy fall concert schedule for New Orleans on Friday with a performance at the Smoothie King Center.

🍽️ Head to Brennan's for a drag brunch on Saturday. Seatings are at 11am and 2:30pm, and reservations are recommended.

🤠 Garth Brooks headlines the Superdome for the Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff on Saturday. Tickets are still available.

🧜 March in the inaugural Mermaid Parade on Saturday at 6:30pm. A $15 registration fee goes to the Audubon Nature Institute Education Department. The parade rolls along the river from St. Philip Street to the aquarium.

🏳️‍🌈 The Southern Decadence parade rolls at 2pm on Sunday. See the route. Official parties are also scheduled all weekend.

🌭 Sip cocktails on the Hot Tin rooftop during its Southern Decadence party with Bacardi on Sunday from 2pm to 4pm. Expect swag bags, specialty drinks and hot dogs.

😸 Shake it off at Zony Mash's daytime Taylor Swift dance party on Monday from 1:30pm to 5:30pm. Tickets are $15.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

No stories could be found

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more