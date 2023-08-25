Free music, bike riding lessons and more things to do in New Orleans this weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

Cast members perform onstage during a press preview of "Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show" at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Heat advisories or no, there's still plenty to keep us busy around New Orleans this weekend.

Driving the news: Leading the social calendar is Midsummer Mardi Gras, which returns Saturday to roll on Oak Street.

Here are the rest of our picks for things to do in New Orleans:

🎤 Free Fridays at Tipitina's continues with Anjelika "Jelly" Joseph leading an Earth, Wind and Fire tribute. Expect special guests. (Details)

🎭 Anthony Bean Community Theater's "The Bodyguard: The Musical" wraps up its August run this weekend. (Details)

🎺 Kermit Ruffins, DJ Jubilee and the Stooges Brass Band are on the music lineup for the Lower 9 Festival. Things kick off at 11am Saturday and last until 6pm. (Details)

🍺📚 Faubourg Brewery is exchanging free beer for paperbacks in gently used condition as part of a book drive for Books 2 Prisoners on Saturday between 2pm and 5pm. (Facebook)

🚲 Learn to ride a bike with Bike Easy. Workshops are available for both kids and adults on Saturday. (Details)

🐕 Get the kids and head to the Saenger Theatre, which hosts "Bluey's Big Play" on Saturday and Sunday. Two shows each day. (Details)

🎬 Haven't seen "Barbie" yet? Now's your chance. For National Cinema Day, participating theaters are offering $4 movie tickets on Sunday, writes Axios' Kelly Tyko. (Details)

🏠 Check out new home projects and free tastings during the Pontchartrain Home Show and Langenstein's Food Fest at the Pontchartrain Center. (Details)