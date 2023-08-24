1 hour ago - Things to Do
Midsummer Mardi Gras rolls on this Saturday
The weather is hotter than sin, and there's next to nothing on our social calendars, which means it's officially time for the return of Midsummer Mardi Gras.
Why it matters: The Krewe of O.A.K. takes over the Carrollton neighborhood streets this Saturday and gives us all a reason to dust off our Mardi Gras costumes while we beat the sweaty summer doldrums.
- The parade rolls on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 7pm. It begins and ends at the Maple Leaf Bar.
This year's theme is Blue Moon Rising, in honor of Walter "Wolfman" Washington, who died late last year.
Of note: We're still 170-plus days out from the real thing, with Mardi Gras 2024 on the calendar for Feb. 13.
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.