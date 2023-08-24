Midsummer Mardi Gras rolls on this Saturday

Bust out your Mardi Gras costumes for the return of Midsummer Mardi Gras on Aug. 26. Photo: Jon Cherry/Getty Images

The weather is hotter than sin, and there's next to nothing on our social calendars, which means it's officially time for the return of Midsummer Mardi Gras.

Why it matters: The Krewe of O.A.K. takes over the Carrollton neighborhood streets this Saturday and gives us all a reason to dust off our Mardi Gras costumes while we beat the sweaty summer doldrums.

The parade rolls on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 7pm. It begins and ends at the Maple Leaf Bar.

This year's theme is Blue Moon Rising, in honor of Walter "Wolfman" Washington, who died late last year.

Of note: We're still 170-plus days out from the real thing, with Mardi Gras 2024 on the calendar for Feb. 13.