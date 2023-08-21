Tropical depression or storm expected to form in Gulf this week

Share on email (opens in new window)

A tropical depression or tropical storm is expected to form Monday or Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico and head toward Texas, hurricane forecasters say.

The next available name is Harold if the system, currently called AL91, strengthens into a tropical storm.

Quick take: The system isn't a threat to Louisiana, but it could bring breezy weather to the state. Forecasters say this will increase wildfire threats.

Increased cloud cover and a few showers are possible along Louisiana's coast.

What's happening: The Gulf system is heading west and expected to reach southern Texas or northeastern Mexico on Tuesday.

Tropical storm watches and warnings are likely to be issued Monday, forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say.

The storm has a limited window during which to organize before it reaches land, but it may be able to take advantage of record warm Gulf ocean temperatures and favorable atmospheric conditions, writes Axios' Andrew Freedman.

A tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is seen on satellite as of 8am Monday. Image: NOAA

Zoom out: Three named storms formed over the weekend:

Tropical Storm Franklin in the Caribbean is expected to bring heavy rain to parts of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola before heading northeast into the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Gert in the Atlantic is weakening and expected to dissipate Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Emily is in the Atlantic and isn't a threat to land.

NHC forecasters are tracking a fourth system that's expected to strengthen later this week in the Atlantic.

Meanwhile, the remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary are dumping historic rainfall in Southern California.

The Saints and the Los Angeles Chargers played their Sunday night game as scheduled, in spite of the tropical weather. The Saints won 22-17.

What's next: Now is a good time to check your emergency supplies as we head toward the peak of hurricane season on Sept. 10.

See the latest tropical outlook