Disturbance in Gulf of Mexico expected to head toward Texas, Mexico

Hurricane forecasters on Wednesday morning were tracking three disturbances, including a potential one in the Gulf of Mexico.

It could have some slow development next week as it moves west toward Texas and Mexico, forecasters say.

The disturbance has a 20% chance of developing into at least a tropical depression within seven days, forecasters said. If it strengthens into a tropical storm, the next available name is Emily.

The shaded area on the map from the National Hurricane Center shows where a system could develop and is not a track. Forecasters release a predicted path once a tropical depression has formed or is about to form.

Zoom out: It's too early to say if the system could affect Louisiana, but now is a good time to review your emergency supplies.

Image via National Hurricane Center

Threat level: Systems can form any time, but historically, the most active period for strong storms in the Gulf is August and September.