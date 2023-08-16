48 mins ago - News
Disturbance in Gulf of Mexico expected to head toward Texas, Mexico
Hurricane forecasters on Wednesday morning were tracking three disturbances, including a potential one in the Gulf of Mexico.
It could have some slow development next week as it moves west toward Texas and Mexico, forecasters say.
- The disturbance has a 20% chance of developing into at least a tropical depression within seven days, forecasters said. If it strengthens into a tropical storm, the next available name is Emily.
- The shaded area on the map from the National Hurricane Center shows where a system could develop and is not a track. Forecasters release a predicted path once a tropical depression has formed or is about to form.
Zoom out: It's too early to say if the system could affect Louisiana, but now is a good time to review your emergency supplies.
Threat level: Systems can form any time, but historically, the most active period for strong storms in the Gulf is August and September.
- The season has already had five storms, including Hurricane Don.
- See the full list of names.
More New Orleans stories
