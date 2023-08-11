Share on email (opens in new window)

The Red Dress Run takes over the French Quarter this weekend. Photo: Courtesy of Paul Broussard for New Orleans & Co.

Yeah, it's hot, but New Orleans is packed with things to do this weekend, including the Red Dress Run, Dirty Linen Night and comic book and witchcraft festivals.

Friday

🏓 The NOLA Pickle Fest, created by Drew Brees' foundation, is happening all weekend at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. (Details)

🕯️ HexFest is a weekend conference of witchery workshops, drumming, rituals and shopping. (Details)

🥪 NOLA Greek Picnic Weekend is happening Armstrong Park. (Details)

🍎 "Disenchanted," a Disney musical for adults, is at Rivertown Theater all weekend. (Details)

Saturday

💃 Red Dress Run: Don your best crimson gown and hit the road in the New Orleans Hash House Harriers' annual fundraiser. PSA: You don't actually have to run but you should still register. (Details)

🖼️ Dirty Linen Night: Spend a delightful night wandering art shops and galleries on Royal Street. (Details)

🎤 Mo'nique and friends bring their comedy tour to The Saenger Theatre. (Details)

🦸 The New Orleans Comic Con is at the Pontchartrian Center with games, comic books and special guests. (Details)

🛍️ The Shops on Seventeenth are having a free sip-and-shop event Saturday on Severn Avenue in Metairie. (Details)

Sunday

🏈 The New Orleans Saints kick off the preseason at noon against the Kansas City Chiefs. (Read our story)

🥕 Celebrate National Farmers Market Week at the walkup market at Tad Gormley Stadium in City Park. (Details)

All month

🏛️ It's Museum Month in New Orleans, and members at participating venues can visit others for free. (Details)

🎶 Tipitina's hosts free Friday shows weekly. (Schedule)

🍴 Mister Mao is hosting BBQ nights every Monday with guest chefs. (Schedule)

More things to do

