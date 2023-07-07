Running of the Bulls and 7 more summer festivals in New Orleans

Roller derby athletes, dressed as bulls, chase people with bats to swat them on their behinds during the annual Running of the Bulls in New Orleans. Photo: Emily Kask/AFP via Getty Images

We keep the party going all year in New Orleans, with festivals almost every weekend.

Here are the fests we've got on our calendar for the rest of summer 2023.

Running of the Bulls (San Fermin in Nueva Orleans)

What: Inebriate yourself, then run (slowly) and get hit on the bum by a bunch of roller derby athletes. What's not to love?

When: July 14-16 (the run is scheduled for July 15).

What: The booze industry's biggest conference returns to New Orleans with daily educational seminars and tastings and brand-hosted blowouts each night.

When: July 23-28.

Paraders pose while marching in the Satchmo SummerFest second line. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

What: Celebrate New Orleans' most famous son, Louis Armstrong, with live local music, food vendors and a lecture series.

When: Aug. 5-6.

What: Julia Street art galleries throw open their doors, and everyone hits the streets to see and be seen cooling off while wearing fancy (if a little sweat-soaked) threads.

When: Aug. 5.

The Red Dress Run is a charity event in New Orleans. Photo: Lan Wei/Xinhua via Getty Images

What: Don your best crimson gown and hit the road in the New Orleans Hash House Harriers' annual fundraiser.

When: Aug. 12.

What: Royal Street's answer to the earlier event that attracts tens of thousands. Head to the Quarter for a slightly quieter but still delightful night spent wandering art shops and galleries.

When: Aug. 12.

What: The Krewe of Oak takes over Oak Street with its annual parade. Expect the vibe of Mardi Gras, for a few hours only, combined with the heat of a New Orleans August.

When: Aug. 26.

What: Entirely its own event. Think of Decadence as something like Gay Mardi Gras and Pride combined into one, but with a bigger focus on adults-only entertainment and events. Look to Bourbon Street's gay clubs to lead the charge on hosting parties, and the annual walking parade to roll on Sunday afternoon.

When: Aug. 31-Sept. 4.