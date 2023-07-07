Running of the Bulls and 7 more summer festivals in New Orleans
We keep the party going all year in New Orleans, with festivals almost every weekend.
- Here are the fests we've got on our calendar for the rest of summer 2023.
Running of the Bulls (San Fermin in Nueva Orleans)
What: Inebriate yourself, then run (slowly) and get hit on the bum by a bunch of roller derby athletes. What's not to love?
When: July 14-16 (the run is scheduled for July 15).
Tales of the Cocktail
What: The booze industry's biggest conference returns to New Orleans with daily educational seminars and tastings and brand-hosted blowouts each night.
When: July 23-28.
Satchmo SummerFest
What: Celebrate New Orleans' most famous son, Louis Armstrong, with live local music, food vendors and a lecture series.
When: Aug. 5-6.
White Linen Night
What: Julia Street art galleries throw open their doors, and everyone hits the streets to see and be seen cooling off while wearing fancy (if a little sweat-soaked) threads.
When: Aug. 5.
Red Dress Run
What: Don your best crimson gown and hit the road in the New Orleans Hash House Harriers' annual fundraiser.
When: Aug. 12.
Dirty Linen Night
What: Royal Street's answer to the earlier event that attracts tens of thousands. Head to the Quarter for a slightly quieter but still delightful night spent wandering art shops and galleries.
When: Aug. 12.
Mid-Summer Mardi Gras
What: The Krewe of Oak takes over Oak Street with its annual parade. Expect the vibe of Mardi Gras, for a few hours only, combined with the heat of a New Orleans August.
When: Aug. 26.
Southern Decadence
What: Entirely its own event. Think of Decadence as something like Gay Mardi Gras and Pride combined into one, but with a bigger focus on adults-only entertainment and events. Look to Bourbon Street's gay clubs to lead the charge on hosting parties, and the annual walking parade to roll on Sunday afternoon.
When: Aug. 31-Sept. 4.
