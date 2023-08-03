1 hour ago - News
New Orleans' raw sewage will go in Mississippi River for another 2 weeks
Raw sewage from New Orleans will be dumped into the Mississippi River for another two weeks while workers fix a new break in a sewer main, officials said Thursday.
Driving the news: The city's Sewerage & Water Board says the repairs are expected to be done by Aug. 20.
- Boh Bros. Construction workers were testing repairs last week on the initial break when they found the new leak.
Catch up quick: A 60-inch main broke on July 7 at the city's water station at 2800 Florida Ave.
- In an emergency move, the city diverted wastewater into the river, a decision officials called "crucial" to avoid backups in homes.
- The city said the pipe is more than 60 years old and cited its age as the cause of the breaks.
Zoom out: The station with the broken pipe services Lakeview, Gentilly, Marigny, the Upper Ninth Ward and parts of Mid-City.
- Leaders say they are communicating with downstream water utilities, many of which get their drinking water from the river.
- The majority of the city's wastewater is still being treated at S&WB wastewater treatment plants, said Grace Birch, a S&WB spokesperson.
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.