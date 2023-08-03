New Orleans' raw sewage will go in Mississippi River for another 2 weeks

Share on email (opens in new window)

A tugboat passes beneath the Crescent City Connection in New Orleans. Photo: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Raw sewage from New Orleans will be dumped into the Mississippi River for another two weeks while workers fix a new break in a sewer main, officials said Thursday.

Driving the news: The city's Sewerage & Water Board says the repairs are expected to be done by Aug. 20.

Boh Bros. Construction workers were testing repairs last week on the initial break when they found the new leak.

Catch up quick: A 60-inch main broke on July 7 at the city's water station at 2800 Florida Ave.

In an emergency move, the city diverted wastewater into the river, a decision officials called "crucial" to avoid backups in homes.

The city said the pipe is more than 60 years old and cited its age as the cause of the breaks.

Zoom out: The station with the broken pipe services Lakeview, Gentilly, Marigny, the Upper Ninth Ward and parts of Mid-City.