Raw sewage flowing into Mississippi River after new leak found in New Orleans

Raw sewage continues to flow into the Mississippi River after a new leak was found nearly a month after a sewer main broke in New Orleans.

Driving the news: The city's Sewerage & Water Board says Boh Bros. Construction workers were testing repairs last week when they found the leak.

They are digging down 8 to 9 feet to get to the pipe and then will have a "much better idea of the extent of the new failure and the repair timeline," said Grace Birch, a S&WB spokesperson.

Catch up quick: A 60-inch main broke on July 7 at the city's water station at 2800 Florida Ave.

In an emergency move, the city diverted wastewater into the river, a decision officials called "crucial" to avoid backups in homes.

The city said the pipe is more than 60 years old and cited its age as the cause of the break.

It was supposed to be fixed Friday after the timeline was extended from July 16.

Zoom out: The station with the broken pipe services Lakeview, Gentilly, Marigny, the Upper Ninth Ward and parts of Mid-City.