Raw sewage flowing into Mississippi River after new leak found in New Orleans
Raw sewage continues to flow into the Mississippi River after a new leak was found nearly a month after a sewer main broke in New Orleans.
Driving the news: The city's Sewerage & Water Board says Boh Bros. Construction workers were testing repairs last week when they found the leak.
- They are digging down 8 to 9 feet to get to the pipe and then will have a "much better idea of the extent of the new failure and the repair timeline," said Grace Birch, a S&WB spokesperson.
Catch up quick: A 60-inch main broke on July 7 at the city's water station at 2800 Florida Ave.
- In an emergency move, the city diverted wastewater into the river, a decision officials called "crucial" to avoid backups in homes.
- The city said the pipe is more than 60 years old and cited its age as the cause of the break.
- It was supposed to be fixed Friday after the timeline was extended from July 16.
Zoom out: The station with the broken pipe services Lakeview, Gentilly, Marigny, the Upper Ninth Ward and parts of Mid-City.
- Leaders say they are communicating with downstream water utilities, many of which get their drinking water from the river.
- The majority of the city's wastewater is still being treated at S&WB wastewater treatment plants, Birch says.
