Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Raw sewage continues to flow into the Mississippi River after a sewer main broke last week in New Orleans.

Repairs may last through the weekend, a spokesperson with the New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board says.

Driving the news: A 60-inch main broke Friday at S&WB's Station D at 2800 Florida Avenue.

Leaders initiated an emergency bypass to direct the sewage into the river, a move they called "crucial" to avoid backups in homes.

They said the pipe is more than 60 years old and cited its age as the cause of the break.

Zoom out: The station with the broken pipe services Lakeview, Gentilly and parts of Mid-City, Marigny and the Upper Ninth Ward, said Grace Birch, a S&WB spokesperson.