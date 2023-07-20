18 mins ago - News
Sewage from New Orleans is still flowing into the Mississippi River
Raw sewage will continue to flow into the Mississippi River for at least another week after a sewer main broke earlier this month in New Orleans.
Driving the news: The city's Sewerage & Water Board says Boh Bros. Construction now expects to fix the sewer by July 28. It was initially supposed to be repaired by July 16.
Catch up quick: A 60-inch main broke July 7 at the city's water station at 2800 Florida Avenue.
- In an emergency move, the city diverted sewage into the river, a decision they called "crucial" to avoid backups in homes.
- They said the pipe is more than 60 years old and cited its age as the cause of the break.
Zoom out: The station with the broken pipe services Lakeview, Gentilly, Marigny, the Upper Ninth Ward and parts of Mid-City.
- Leaders say they are communicating with downstream water utilities, many of which get their drinking water from the river.
- The majority of the city's wastewater is still being treated at S&WB wastewater treatment plants, said Grace Birch, a S&WB spokesperson.
