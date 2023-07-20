18 mins ago - News

Sewage from New Orleans is still flowing into the Mississippi River

Carlie Kollath Wells
Illustration of a waste water pipe combined with a magnifying glass

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Raw sewage will continue to flow into the Mississippi River for at least another week after a sewer main broke earlier this month in New Orleans.

Driving the news: The city's Sewerage & Water Board says Boh Bros. Construction now expects to fix the sewer by July 28. It was initially supposed to be repaired by July 16.

Catch up quick: A 60-inch main broke July 7 at the city's water station at 2800 Florida Avenue.

  • In an emergency move, the city diverted sewage into the river, a decision they called "crucial" to avoid backups in homes.
  • They said the pipe is more than 60 years old and cited its age as the cause of the break.

Zoom out: The station with the broken pipe services Lakeview, Gentilly, Marigny, the Upper Ninth Ward and parts of Mid-City.

  • Leaders say they are communicating with downstream water utilities, many of which get their drinking water from the river.
  • The majority of the city's wastewater is still being treated at S&WB wastewater treatment plants, said Grace Birch, a S&WB spokesperson.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

No stories could be found

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more