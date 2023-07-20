Share on email (opens in new window)

Raw sewage will continue to flow into the Mississippi River for at least another week after a sewer main broke earlier this month in New Orleans.

Driving the news: The city's Sewerage & Water Board says Boh Bros. Construction now expects to fix the sewer by July 28. It was initially supposed to be repaired by July 16.

Catch up quick: A 60-inch main broke July 7 at the city's water station at 2800 Florida Avenue.

In an emergency move, the city diverted sewage into the river, a decision they called "crucial" to avoid backups in homes.

They said the pipe is more than 60 years old and cited its age as the cause of the break.

Zoom out: The station with the broken pipe services Lakeview, Gentilly, Marigny, the Upper Ninth Ward and parts of Mid-City.